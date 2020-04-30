Distress signals

These are worrying times for the wider advisory complex. The lockdown has already taken its toll and the reaction has been swift and decisive. Accountancy firms like Grant Thornton have asked staff to take sizeable pay cuts, while other companies reliant on City fees have canned bonuses, furloughed staff and reassigned debt.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis