News & Tips: Shares slip, AstraZeneca, Costain & more

After a positive start to the day, equities in London have slipped back as traders reacted to the somewhat mixed messages on lockdown easing in the UK. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'I think we all know now that reopening the economy will be a lot harder than shutting it down. Boris Johnson last night set out a plan of sorts; one that requires individuals to make their own decisions. Even in lockdown the PM is retaining his libertarian principles. But businesses and employees want clarity and certainty. Fears of second waves in China, South Korea and Germany highlight the concern about reopening too swiftly.

Equity indices are close to the top of their recent trading ranges. The Nasdaq closed the week up for the year. The S&P 500 is less than 10 per cent off its highs after rallying 3 per cent last week. The FTSE 100 and other European indices made up some ground, pushing up 3-4 per cent. For Neil's full article, click here.