Stock Spirits fights duty rises and Covid-19

Stock Spirits (STCK) entered its half-year period assuming excise duty rises in Poland and the Czech Republic would be its biggest concern. Excise duty rose 10 and 13 per cent, respectively, in its two key markets, which account for 84 per cent of the spirits manufacturer’s turnover, and Stock took the opportunity to increase some pricing in Poland. Polish drinkers, meanwhile, traded up to higher-quality vodka with higher prices, and premium vodka sales grew here by almost a fifth.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe