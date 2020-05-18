News & Tips: Equities surge, AstraZeneca, Ryanair, Burford Capital & more

Shares in London leapt out of the blocks this morning as investors took hope that lockdown easing will spread without too many flare ups in the coronavirus. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Equities and oil are higher as investors cautiously welcome signs lockdowns are ending but markets remain in this tug-of-war pattern where we simply don’t know whether the damage will be a lot worse than feared or the recovery will be much swifter. Indices remain in broad ranges are still seeking direction. On Sunday, Robert Chote of the UK budget watchdog warned a V-shaped recovery was unlikely. Fed chair Jerome Powell cautioned recovery in the US would likely be slow, and it could take a vaccine to see activity rebound to 2019 levels'. For Neil's full article, click here.

