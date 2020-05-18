MenuSearch

Join us now

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Equities surge, AstraZeneca, Ryanair, Burford Capital & more

News & Tips: Equities surge, AstraZeneca, Ryanair, Burford Capital & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares in London leapt out of the blocks this morning as investors took hope that lockdown easing will spread without too many flare ups in the coronavirus. Our Trader writer Neil Wilson says: 'Equities and oil are higher as investors cautiously welcome signs lockdowns are ending but markets remain in this tug-of-war pattern where we simply don’t know whether the damage will be a lot worse than feared or the recovery will be much swifter. Indices remain in broad ranges are still seeking direction. On Sunday, Robert Chote of the UK budget watchdog warned a V-shaped recovery was unlikely. Fed chair Jerome Powell cautioned recovery in the US would likely be slow, and it could take a vaccine to see activity rebound to 2019 levels'. For Neil's full article, click here. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on Today's Market Overview

  1. News & Tips: Shares recover, Royal Mail. BT & more

  2. News & Tips: Shares slide, Prudential, WH Smith & more

  3. News & Tips: Stocks stumble, Aston Martin, TP ICAP & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Capitalise on a big data technology play

  2. John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

    Reappraising diversification

  3. The Trader 

    Market Oulook: Gold breaks out, European equities rally

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Five Bargain Shares success stories

  5. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

More on Today's Market Overview

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares recover, Royal Mail. BT & more

Equities have staged a rally this morning

News & Tips: Shares recover, Royal Mail. BT & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares slide, Prudential, WH Smith & more

News & Tips: Shares slide, Prudential, WH Smith & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Stocks stumble, Aston Martin, TP ICAP & more

News & Tips: Stocks stumble, Aston Martin, TP ICAP & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Mixed markets, Wm Morrison, Standard Life Aberdeen & more

News & Tips: Mixed markets, Wm Morrison, Standard Life Aberdeen & more

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares slip, AstraZeneca, Costain & more

News & Tips: Shares slip, AstraZeneca, Costain & more

More from Shares

Tip Updates 

Centamin keeps 2020 forecast over 500,000oz

Gold miner says it reach original 2020 goal despite virus restrictions, as it bids farewell to Josef El-Raghy

Centamin keeps 2020 forecast over 500,000oz
BUY

Full Year Results 

Ryanair takes strong action on costs

Ryanair takes strong action on costs

AlphaScreens 

Cautiously counting on earnings and dividend growth

Cautiously counting on earnings and dividend growth
Alpha

Company News 

Bain Capital thwarts TI Fluids pay-out

Bain Capital thwarts TI Fluids pay-out

Today's Market Overview 

News & Tips: Shares recover, Royal Mail. BT & more

News & Tips: Shares recover, Royal Mail. BT & more

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now