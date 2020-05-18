MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Oulook: Gold breaks out, European equities rally

Market Oulook: Gold breaks out, European equities rally

By Neil Wilson

Equities and oil are higher as investors cautiously welcome signs lockdowns are ending but markets remain in this tug-of-war pattern where we simply don’t know whether the damage will be a lot worse than feared or the recovery will be much swifter. Indices remain in broad ranges are still seeking direction.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook Update: Risk offered into the weekend

  2. Sainsbury: unexpected short position in the bagging area

  3. Market Outlook: Equities track lower on Wall St falls, UK hails antibody test

Most read today

  1. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Five Bargain Shares success stories

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares recover, Royal Mail. BT & more

  4. Aim 100 

    The Aim 100 2020: part 2

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Hunting down undervalued small-cap buys

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook Update: Risk offered into the weekend

Markets in London look set to end the week positively despite nerves over a new trade war

Market Outlook Update: Risk offered into the weekend

The Trader 

Sainsbury: unexpected short position in the bagging area

US hedge fund Citadel takes aim at UK supermarkets

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities track lower on Wall St falls, UK hails antibody test

Market Outlook: Equities track lower on Wall St falls, UK hails antibody test

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Negative rates: not now Bernard

Market Outlook: Negative rates: not now Bernard

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Global stocks seek direction, Vodafone dividend maintained

Market Outlook: Global stocks seek direction, Vodafone dividend maintained

More from Comment

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Phil Oakley: V-shaped recovery is wishful thinking

Endless money printing won't deliver the economic rebound people are hoping for, which is bad news for shares. Phil assesses the resilience of six quality businesses.

Phil Oakley: V-shaped recovery is wishful thinking
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook Update: Risk offered into the weekend

Market Outlook Update: Risk offered into the weekend

The Editor 

‘Stay alert, get back to work’

The government’s message is crystal clear – we need to get the economy moving again

John Hughman

The Trader 

Sainsbury: unexpected short position in the bagging area

US hedge fund Citadel takes aim at UK supermarkets

Michael Taylor

Mr Bearbull 

Discounting the future

The ‘dividend discount model’ might have been built to assess company values in uncertain times such as these

Bearbull

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now