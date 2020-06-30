On The Beach burned by Covid-19

It will come as little surprise that budget holiday retailer On The Beach (OTB) saw its sales collapse by two-thirds in the six months to 31 March. As the spread of Covid-19 picked up pace from mid-February, prospective holidaymakers cancelled their bookings and demand dried up.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis