On The Beach burned by Covid-19

It will come as little surprise that budget holiday retailer On The Beach (OTB) saw its sales collapse by two-thirds in the six months to 31 March. As the spread of Covid-19 picked up pace from mid-February, prospective holidaymakers cancelled their bookings and demand dried up.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe