SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

SSP (SSPG) is set to cut more than half of its workforce in the UK, as management grapples with plummeting sales during lockdown. Around 5,000 staff would be made redundant, a move which would cost SSP somewhere between £8-10m. The group, which generates most of its revenue from catering and retail outlets at airports and railway stations, said that it expects only around a fifth of its units in the UK will have reopened by the autumn.
