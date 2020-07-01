MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

By Lauren Almeida

SSP (SSPG) is set to cut more than half of its workforce in the UK, as management grapples with plummeting sales during lockdown. Around 5,000 staff would be made redundant, a move which would cost SSP somewhere between £8-10m. The group, which generates most of its revenue from catering and retail outlets at airports and railway stations, said that it expects only around a fifth of its units in the UK will have reopened by the autumn. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on SSP Group Plc

  1. SSP pleads with investors to reinvest final dividend

  2. SSP in the eye of the storm

  3. SSP raises £216m and seeks dividend waivers

Most read today

  1. The Big Theme 

    Pick the right fund to capture the next leg up for tech

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  3. Company News 

    Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk

  4. Company News 

    Shell to take up to $22bn hit on lower oil price

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks head for best quarter in years, On The Beach, Cineworld & more

More on SSP Group Plc

Half Year Results 

SSP pleads with investors to reinvest final dividend

The airport and railway concessions operator has asked shareholders to waive their right to their 2019 final dividend

SSP pleads with investors to reinvest final dividend

Company News 

SSP in the eye of the storm

SSP in the eye of the storm

Company News 

SSP raises £216m and seeks dividend waivers

SSP raises £216m and seeks dividend waivers

In depth 

Surviving the sell-off

Surviving the sell-off

Full Year Results 

SSP's £100m buyback takes off

SSP's £100m buyback takes off

More on Company News

Company News 

Kier tumbles as debt spikes

The construction group has suggested that it could turn to an equity raise to ease balance sheet pressures

Kier tumbles as debt spikes
SELL

Company News 

Sainsbury’s online sales explode, but CEO plays down lasting impact

Sainsbury’s online sales explode, but CEO plays down lasting impact
SELL

Company News 

Redrow warns on profits amid retreat from London

Redrow warns on profits amid retreat from London
BUY

Company News 

Shell to take up to $22bn hit on lower oil price

Shell to take up to $22bn hit on lower oil price

Company News 

Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk

Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk
SELL

More from Shares

Education 

Further reading: is value investing due to rebound?

O'Shaughnessy Asset Management's head of research argues that value investing outperforms over the longer term

Further reading: is value investing due to rebound?

Tip Updates 

Ex Indivior boss pleads guilty to DoJ charge

Ex Indivior boss pleads guilty to DoJ charge
SELL

Directors Deals 

Departing National Express chief executive sells down

Departing National Express chief executive sells down

Directors Deals 

Telecom Plus director banks £34m

Telecom Plus director banks £34m

Company News 

Kier tumbles as debt spikes

Kier tumbles as debt spikes
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now