MenuSearch

Join us now

Markets and Your Money 

Modern monetary theory or magic money tree?

Modern monetary theory or magic money tree?

By Neil Wilson

Who’s going to pay for it all? When the music stops, someone must pick up the tab. At least this is how the conventional wisdom goes. Governments around the world have injected massive amounts of stimulus to offset the shutting down of large swathes of the economy due to the pandemic. Central banks have marched in lockstep, hoovering up bonds to keep a lid on financial market stability and keep interest rates anchored at or near zero.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Markets and Your Money

  1. Markets and Your Money: No tantrums over US tapering

  2. Markets and Your Money: Gold not the only thing glittering

  3. Markets and Your Money: tech ignites global markets

Most read today

  1. Company News 

    Gold at $1,800/oz - is it still worth buying?

  2. Tips of the Week 

    Better sell Shell

  3. Taking Stock 

    Is Tesla's share price surge an opportunity to sell?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    On the hunt for recovery buys

  5. The Trader 

    Updated Market Outlook: Risk rolls over in early US trade, Rolls Royce, Persimmon & more

More on Markets and Your Money

Markets and Your Money 

Markets and Your Money: No tantrums over US tapering

Central banks are starting to act

Markets and Your Money: No tantrums over US tapering

Markets and Your Money 

Markets and Your Money: Gold not the only thing glittering

Markets and Your Money: Gold not the only thing glittering

Markets and Your Money 

Markets and Your Money: tech ignites global markets

Markets and Your Money: tech ignites global markets

Markets and Your Money 

Markets and your money: Europe makes a comeback

Markets and your money: Europe makes a comeback

Markets and Your Money 

Markets and Your Money: Small is mighty

Markets and Your Money: Small is mighty

More from Shares

This week's articles 

This week's articles 10 July

All the articles published in this week's magazine in one place

This week's articles 10 July

Tips of the Week 

Better sell Shell

Better sell Shell
SELL

Tips of the Week 

ContourGlobal’s electric income potential

ContourGlobal’s electric income potential
BUY

Coronavirus 

Lessons from history: the return of Roosevelt

Lessons from history: the return of Roosevelt

Company News 

Ofgem looks to slash energy returns

Ofgem looks to slash energy returns

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now