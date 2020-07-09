Trading in line for Dechra

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) achieved full-year revenue growth of 7 per cent for the year to June – in line with bosses’ expectations, but slightly below the estimate of 9 per cent projected by brokers Jefferies and Stifel. The latter has reduced its sales estimates by 2.3 per cent and 2.5 per cent for the 2020 and 2021 respectively, to £513m and £559m. Still, analysts here have left their earnings per share forecasts unchanged – citing improving margins.

