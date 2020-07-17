MenuSearch

Company News 

Rio Tinto keeps iron ore supply flowing

By Alex Hamer

Rio Tinto (RIO) is capitalising on the surging iron ore price, hitting a record production rate in June. But the focus remains the company’s destruction of the Juukan Gorge caves. Chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques, who left it to iron ore boss Chris Salisbury to front the apology tour, said the company “remained even more committed to our relationship with communities”. 

