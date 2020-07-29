MenuSearch

Breedon slumps to a loss

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Construction materials supplier Breedon (BREE) swung to a pre-tax loss of £10.1m in the six months to 30 June, down from a £39.5m profit a year earlier. With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing the group to shutter the majority of its operations in late March, revenue plummeted by 81 per cent year-on-year in April, before rebounding to just a 1 per cent shortfall in June. Overall, sales across the first half dropped by 25 per cent to £335m.

