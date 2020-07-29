MenuSearch

Join us now

In depth 

Investors should buckle up for the US presidential race

Investors should buckle up for the US presidential race

By James Norrington

We knew they were coming. But only in August, when the Democrat ticket is finalised, can investors begin to second guess the impact of US elections. On Monday, polls showed that challenger Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump had widened (RealClearPolitics' 'RCP Average' has Biden at +9 per cent), making his choice of running mate even more pertinent for asset markets.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on In depth

  1. Education's transformation

  2. The New Future

  3. Defusing the debt bomb

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    How to prepare for a CGT raid

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Small-caps under the radar

  3. The Big Theme 

    How to hold gold

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Eyes on the Fed as UK earnings season kicks off, Barclays, Next & more

  5. Chris Dillow 

    When funds underperform

More on In depth

In depth 

Education's transformation

Covid-19 has accelerated technological change in the education sector. Find out what teaching's tech-enabled future means for investors.

Education's transformation

In depth 

The New Future

The New Future

In depth 

Defusing the debt bomb

Defusing the debt bomb

In depth 

Healthcare’s big reboot

Healthcare’s big reboot

In depth 

Green pioneers

Green pioneers

More from Shares

Company News 

Breedon slumps to a loss

The construction materials supplier saw revenue drop by 81 per cent year-on-year in April, but sales have bounced back strongly

Breedon slumps to a loss

Company News 

GSK seeks vaccine recovery

GSK seeks vaccine recovery
BUY

Half Year Results 

Weir’s oil and gas woes look set to continue

Weir’s oil and gas woes look set to continue

Half Year Results 

Smith & Nephew’s earnings tumble on virus impact

Smith & Nephew’s earnings tumble on virus impact

Half Year Results 

Dignity profits rise in tandem with deaths

Dignity profits rise in tandem with deaths
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now