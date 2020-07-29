Investors should buckle up for the US presidential race

We knew they were coming. But only in August, when the Democrat ticket is finalised, can investors begin to second guess the impact of US elections. On Monday, polls showed that challenger Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump had widened (RealClearPolitics' 'RCP Average' has Biden at +9 per cent), making his choice of running mate even more pertinent for asset markets.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register