MenuSearch

Join us now

Shell pummeled by oil price and $16.8bn writedown

Results 

Shell pummeled by oil price and $16.8bn writedown

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Results

  1. Rio Tinto paying out after turbulent half

  2. Fresnillo shines again

  3. Croda maintains payout amid Covid-19 sag

Most read today

  1. The Big Theme 

    How to hold gold

  2. Managing Your Money 

    How to prepare for a CGT raid

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Small-caps under the radar

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Eyes on the Fed as UK earnings season kicks off, Barclays, Next & more

  5. Results 

    Rio Tinto paying out after turbulent half

More on Results

Results 

Rio Tinto paying out after turbulent half

Shareholders getting a $1.55 dividend as payout ratio drops from 70 per cent last year to 53 per cent this year

Rio Tinto paying out after turbulent half

Results 

Fresnillo shines again

Fresnillo shines again
HOLD

Results 

Croda maintains payout amid Covid-19 sag

Croda maintains payout amid Covid-19 sag
BUY

Results 

Preview: Strength through unity at Unilever?

Preview: Strength through unity at Unilever?

Results 

AO World in the black for the first time

AO World in the black for the first time
SELL

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Lloyds ramps up impairments but projections look optimistic

The lender swung to a pre-tax loss during the first half as it incurred a further £3.8bn in impairments

Lloyds ramps up impairments but projections look optimistic

Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

Exploit this technology investor's margin of safety

Exploit this technology investor's margin of safety
Alpha

Shares 

Further Reading: Is Amazon good for the market or the consumer?

Further Reading: Is Amazon good for the market or the consumer?

Phil Oakley 

Lockdown reveals the harsh truth about balance sheets and buybacks

Lockdown reveals the harsh truth about balance sheets and buybacks

Half Year Results 

PHP anticipates healthcare spending surge

PHP anticipates healthcare spending surge

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now