BATS sticks to dividend ratio pledge

British American Tobacco (BATS) has maintained its outlook for 2020, including its commitment to a 65 per cent dividend pay-out ratio. For the first half, consumption trends in developed markets – which constitute three-quarters of group revenues – were “robust”, in a sign that the virus-induced financial crisis has not yet prompted customers to trade down to cheaper products. Cigarette volume share rose by 0.5 percentage points overall.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe