Hikma raises revenue guidance

Hikma Pharmaceutical’s (HIK) injectables business enjoyed a particularly strong first half, with double-digit sales growth buoyed by demand for coronavirus-related products. At the same time, the group’s generics division saw revenues rise by a third to $369m (£280m) – helped by contributions from new launches, and some additional purchasing tied to the virus outbreak. Hikma’s organic sales edged up by 9 per cent to $1.1bn, while operating profits climbed by a more pronounced 15 per cent to $284m.

