Plus500 hikes dividend on trading surge

An extraordinary level of market volatility during the second quarter meant Plus500 (PLUS) joined peers in reporting a surge in trading activity during the first six months of the year. A more than five-fold increase in net profit led to a sharp rise in the interim dividend and the spread-betting specialist has committed to buy back a further $67.3m (£51m) in shares.
Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio
Normal markets
Although these have been extraordinary times for the aggregate stock market, individual shares have behaved much as you'd expect given the market's slump
Chris Dillow