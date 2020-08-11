MenuSearch

Half Year Results 

Plus500 hikes dividend on trading surge

By Emma Powell

An extraordinary level of market volatility during the second quarter meant Plus500 (PLUS) joined peers in reporting a surge in trading activity during the first six months of the year. A more than five-fold increase in net profit led to a sharp rise in the interim dividend and the spread-betting specialist has committed to buy back a further $67.3m (£51m) in shares.

