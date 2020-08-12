Can broadcasters survive the streaming battle?

Life under lockdown spurred many of us to huddle around the television. Not least because the two defining moments of the said lockdown – its introduction and its subsequent easing – were delivered via the small screen. Those statements from prime minister Boris Johnson garnered more viewers than any other programme in the first half of 2020, according to new research from media regulator Ofcom. Little wonder, perhaps, that in April – at the peak of confinement measures – the average amount of time UK citizens spent watching broadcast TV climbed by 32 minutes year on year.

