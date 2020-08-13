Mining’s lack of diversity is a reminder of its dark past in Africa

The president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, stepped up to the podium at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town last year and delivered a powerful message to the miners in the audience. “For centuries, our minerals have been the attraction for adventurers and fortune seekers,” he said. “Many foreign thrones and crowns are adorned with the gems taken from our lands, not always through straightforward means.”

