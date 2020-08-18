Telit earnings wobble

Telit Communications’ (TCM) top-line slipped by almost a tenth in the first half, as customer demand slowed following the outbreak of coronavirus. Gross margin however nudged up by 3.2 per cent, as its higher margin services accounted for an increasing share of the group’s sales.

