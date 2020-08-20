MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Frasers' shares jump as acquisitions fuel growth

By Alex Janiaud

Frasers Group (FRAS) shares rose by nearly a fifth after the Sports Direct owner revealed sales growth achieved in spite of coronavirus-enforced closures. The group, which expanded its portfolio this year with a host of acquisitions including Game and Jack Wills, admitted that its revenue would have fallen 12.6 per cent overall on a constant currencies basis without the spending spree. 

