Seven Days: 21 August 2020

Joe Biden has officially become the US Democratic party’s presidential candidate. Mr Biden garnered support from the requisite number of delegates during a virtual roll call to secure his nomination. Among the figures endorsing Mr Biden during the second night of the Democratic convention were former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, as well as the Republican former Secretary of State Colin Powell. In his speech, Mr Clinton said “Joe Biden wants to build an economy far-better suited to our changing world”. Last week, Mr Biden named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.