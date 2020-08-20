MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Seven Days: 21 August 2020

Seven Days: 21 August 2020

By Lauren Almeida , Harriet Clarfelt and Alex Janiaud

Biden officially nominated

Democratic candidate

Joe Biden has officially become the US Democratic party’s presidential candidate. Mr Biden garnered support from the requisite number of delegates during a virtual roll call to secure his nomination. Among the figures endorsing Mr Biden during the second night of the Democratic convention were former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, as well as the Republican former Secretary of State Colin Powell. In his speech, Mr Clinton said “Joe Biden wants to build an economy far-better suited to our changing world”. Last week, Mr Biden named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Premier Oil proposes critical debt restructure

  2. How eating out is helping out

  3. Leaden first half for Hochschild after shutdowns

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    Buy-to-let: does the income case still stack up?

  2. Phil Oakley 

    Staring into the abyss with cheap, distressed UK shares

  3. The Trader 

    Cash in on De La Rue’s reversal

  4. Tips & Ideas 

    BlackRock World Mining Trust: Income on the cheap

  5. Stock Screens 

    Five Contrarian Value shares

More on Company News

Company News 

Premier Oil proposes critical debt restructure

New plan needs another $300m raised on the market, however, on top of the planned raise of $230m to pay for BP assets

Premier Oil proposes critical debt restructure

Company News 

How eating out is helping out

How eating out is helping out

Company News 

Leaden first half for Hochschild after shutdowns

Leaden first half for Hochschild after shutdowns
BUY

Company News 

Investment platforms and the cash backlash

Investment platforms and the cash backlash

Company News 

“Buy the sub-sector or sell everything”

“Buy the sub-sector or sell everything”

More from Shares

Shares 

Rolls-Royce a faltering proposition

The iconic engine maker has been haemorrhaging cash

Rolls-Royce a faltering proposition

Shares 

An imperfect storm for WPP

An imperfect storm for WPP

Podcasts 

To PE or not to PE?

To PE or not to PE?

This week's articles 

This week's articles 21 August 2020

This week's articles 21 August 2020

Results 

Antofagasta growth checked by pandemic

Antofagasta growth checked by pandemic
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now