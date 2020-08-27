Flutter Entertainment profits slump on merger costs

Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) half-year profits crashed after the parent of the Paddy Power and Betfair brands racked up nearly £200m in costs connected to its merger with Canadian gambling operator The Stars Group (TSG). Flutter was also badly hit by coronavirus-induced disruption to the sporting calendar, although homebound poker players helped to offset the toll.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe