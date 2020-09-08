Doubts rise over IPF going concern status

Peer past the predictably weak headline figures for International Personal Finance’s (IPF) six months trading to June, and the tone is upbeat. Management asserted the foundations for “a quick return to profitability and long-term growth” are in place, while analysts at broker Numis cited a “rapidly improving picture”.

