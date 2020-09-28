Reach pulls through ad-pocalypse

Reach’s (RCH) market value rocketed by a fifth on results day following the release of half-year figures, which showed some signs of a recovery in its print business. But an exodus of advertisers since lockdown meant that gross profits dropped by 15 per cent to £137m in the first half.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis