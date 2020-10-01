Burford Capital realisations jump

Judging by the double-digit bounce in Burford Capital’s (BUR) shares, the litigation finance provider’s rehabilitation with investors was aided by news of a jump in group-wide cash realisations of almost a third and a 49 per cent increase in realised gains during the first half of the year. On the face of it, the latter was even more impressive given that the rise in gains was without any contribution from the Petersen claim, which delivered $98m (£75.7m) during the same period last year.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe