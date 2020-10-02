Could Covid-19 win Trump the election?

If Donald Trump can stand on the White House lawn on 1 November – US flag flying bolding behind him, captive journalists in front – and announce that an American company has been the first to launch a safe, effective vaccine against coronavirus, he might just tip the election vote in his favour.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis