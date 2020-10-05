Weir selling off weak oil and gas division

Engineering and services firm Weir Group (WG.) says it will “significantly enhance” its earnings stability by selling off its oil and gas division. Caterpillar, mainly known for its heavy equipment business, has agreed to pay $405m (£313m) for the division, which made an adjusted operating loss of £4.4m in the first half.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe