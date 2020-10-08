MenuSearch

Join us now

Shares 

Do football clubs make good investments?

Do football clubs make good investments?

By Alex Janiaud

Many football supporters long to own a part of their club. Share ownership can help bring fans closer to their team, and could also even bring in a bit of income. It can also be a way of protecting prized community institutions from cowboy owners who might bet the house in the pursuit of glory, only to withdraw support when the sums don’t add up.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Shares

  1. Shares I love: Genmab

  2. Holding my nerve on technology

  3. Lessons from history: Apple's compatibility conundrum

Most read today

  1. Taking Stock 

    Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

  2. Company News 

    Hargreaves Lansdown gets boost from NS&I cut

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  4. Podcasts 

    Not your normal finance show: Boohoo's bad business

  5. Directors Deals 

    Centamin directors buy after shares slide

More on Shares

Shares 

Shares I love: Genmab

The case for a Danish antibody platform

Shares I love: Genmab

Shares 

Holding my nerve on technology

Holding my nerve on technology

Shares 

Lessons from history: Apple's compatibility conundrum

Lessons from history: Apple's compatibility conundrum

Shares 

The fuel of the future

The fuel of the future

Shares 

Lessons from history: where privatisation falters

Lessons from history: where privatisation falters

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now