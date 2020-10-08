Do football clubs make good investments?

Many football supporters long to own a part of their club. Share ownership can help bring fans closer to their team, and could also even bring in a bit of income. It can also be a way of protecting prized community institutions from cowboy owners who might bet the house in the pursuit of glory, only to withdraw support when the sums don’t add up.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe