Not your normal finance show: A dog is for life, not just for lockdown

The UK is in a puppy frenzy. The loneliness of lockdown, combined with the realisation that working from home is likely to last a long time saw demand spike. Average puppy prices have doubled.

But will lockdown last for as long as all these puppies lives? Charities like the Dogs Trust worry that an inevitable return to work and the economic challenges facing many British people might leave many of these lockdown puppies without loving homes.

But for now, the ancillary market for pets is booming - the initial price is only the start of the costs. Vets bills, insurance, toys, treats, food, training and grooming make a £2000 puppy a great deal more expensive during the course of its life.

In this podcast we’re taking a closer look at the UK’s pets industry and how long the good times look set to last.

Enjoyed the podcast? Share it on Twitter

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Acast

or Or get in touch via icpodcast@ft.com

Want more?

Want to understand how the topics discussed might impact your investments? Become a subscriber to read the links below.

Lessons from History: Premium pets

Ancient societies adored their pets leading to a lucrative market in luxury pet care. Today we can learn from that market as the price people are willing to pay for their dogs.

Buy into CVS's improving health

Challenges may still be hurting CVS Group's short term prospects, but we thin the selling has been overdone. Read our recent analysis to find out why.

From the archive: Is the animal health market still worth it? (2018)

The lockdown trends we have seen in the last few months have been in play for a number of years (though perhaps not quite to the same extent). Our overview of the pets industry from a few years ago shows how companies have attempted to capitalise on the trends.