Nick Hubble: Poor financial literacy has allowed the financial industry “run riot over its customers”

In October Nick Hubble teamed up with Nigel Farage to launch Fortune & Freedom, a morning newsletter which aims to help people take control of their finances. In just over it month, Fortune and Freedom has gained over 33,000 subscribers, perhaps a hint that sentiment is shifting. Nigel Farage has form for going against the status quo. Should ‘the financial establishment’ be nervous about this latest venture?

The requests of some of the newsletters certainly suggests so. Nick has written about abolishing the ONS and central banking pseudoscience. But in this interview he also advises “bontrol the things you can control, rather than spending your time getting aggravated by policy". That's perhaps easier said than done in the age of coronavirus restrictions, but Nick's message is certainly well reasoned.

The Investors Chronicle has penty of free guides to help you gain a better understanding of your money, head to the education section of the website to find more.

To find out more about the topics discussed by Megan and Nick, become a subscriber read the content below:

Investment platforms sag under pressure in market surge

Customers at some of the major platforms struggled to use their accounts as markets surged on the back of vaccine developments. We question whether the main platforms should actually be viewed as trading hubs.

Review tees up Capital Gains Tax raid

A review of Capital Gains Tax (CGT), commissioned by the chancellor, has urged for a much stricter approach which could make CGT more closely aligned with income tax. Such suggestions, if enacted, could have a significant impact on investors