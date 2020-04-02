MenuSearch

Gambling merger gets CMA nod

By Nilushi Karunaratne

The proposed all-share combination of Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) and The Stars Group (CN:TSGI) was announced in October. The tie-up would see Stars shareholders receive 0.2253 Flutter shares in exchange for each Stars share. Flutter shareholders would own 55 per cent of the enlarged group.

