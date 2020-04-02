Gambling merger gets CMA nod

The proposed all-share combination of Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) and The Stars Group (CN:TSGI) was announced in October. The tie-up would see Stars shareholders receive 0.2253 Flutter shares in exchange for each Stars share. Flutter shareholders would own 55 per cent of the enlarged group.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe