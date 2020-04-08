Suspension of disbelief

On Monday evening the nation reacted with shock and concern to news that the prime minister, Boris Johnson, had been moved into intensive care as his Covid-19 symptoms worsened. I wish him a speedy recovery.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Editor
Just a mirage
Covid-19 could fundamentally change the way we do business
John Hughman