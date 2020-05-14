‘Stay alert, get back to work’

If, like me, you are rather tired of having been stuck in the same place for the past two months then you will also more than likely have tuned into the prime minister’s lockdown update on Sunday evening, hoping we would hear that life could soon return to some semblance of normality. And in a sense Boris delivered, and not a moment too soon if there is any hope of not seeing the economy slide into a permanent vegetative state.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe