Welcome to the Ideas Farm

Welcome to the Investors Chronicle’s new Ideas Farm. We offer up a lot of investment ideas for our readers. Over the past 12 months, to improve the idea generation process, we’ve increased our focus on market signals that highlight stocks that may be worth further research. These new tables have been put together to share this weekly ideas generation, as we think readers will be able to gain their own valuable insights from the data. This data should also provide context to some of the companies featured in the Tips section.

The data is best regarded as imperfect but useful. For example, movements in brokers’ earnings expectations can be a valuable indicator of an ongoing improvement or deterioration in prospects. However, to make the data of any real value, it is important to find out why the forecast change has occurred and then decide what the event really means for the longer-term prospects.

1-month EPS upgrades (top 25)

Sunday, 3 May 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Shanta Gold AIM:SHG 170.3% 46.0% 104% Plus500 LSE:PLUS 64.4% 85.4% 64% M.P. Evans AIM:MPE 58.1% 28.6% 14% Bango AIM:BGO 54.5% -33.3% -73% Gear4music AIM:G4M 52.1% 52.1% -6% Central Asia Metals AIM:CAML 45.6% -32.9% -45% Trackwise Designs AIM:TWD 44.2% 19.0% -31% System1 AIM:SYS1 36.8% -38.1% -38% Concurrent Technologies AIM:CNC 31.8% 31.8% -9% Symphony Environmental Technologies AIM:SYM 25.0% 25.0% - Venture Life AIM:VLG 22.5% 27.0% 36% IG Group LSE:IGG 20.5% 28.1% - NWF AIM:NWF 19.8% 19.8% 24% Kenmare Resources p LSE:KMR 19.2% -33.9% -49% Dart AIM:DTG 18.6% 21.2% 54% Renold AIM:RNO 16.4% -5.4% -30% Ergomed AIM:ERGO 16.2% 16.2% 79% Centamin LSE:CEY 14.7% 39.2% - CMC Markets LSE:CMCX 13.0% 75.0% - CentralNic AIM:CNIC 10.1% 9.9% 75% Petropavlovsk LSE:POG 9.5% 32.2% - Palace Capital LSE:PCA 9.5% - 9% Frasers LSE:FRAS 9.3% -61.7% -45% GVC LSE:GVC 8.9% -48.3% -43% Impact Healthcare REIT LSE:IHR 8.6% 15.4% -

1-month EPS downgrades (top 25)

Sunday, 3 May 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr The Restaurant Group LSE:RTN -92.5% -96.5% -97% DFS Furniture LSE:DFS -88.9% -92.3% - Beazley LSE:BEZ -88.7% -91.7% -93% Wizz Air LSE:WIZZ -83.0% -86.8% - On the Beach LSE:OTB -77.0% -92.0% -93% Alfa Financial Software LSE:ALFA -74.3% -74.8% -91% Dialight LSE:DIA -74.3% -78.9% -87% TUI AG LSE:TUI -72.9% - - Ascential LSE:ASCL -72.7% -78.0% -79% Robert Walters LSE:RWA -72.7% -84.2% -86% CPPGroup AIM:CPP -70.9% -70.9% -95% Luceco LSE:LUCE -68.3% -68.3% -59% Rolls-Royce LSE:RR. -65.2% -78.2% -83% TBC Bank LSE:TBCG -64.5% -60.2% -62% Atalaya Mining AIM:ATYM -62.7% -74.3% -77% DP Eurasia N.V. LSE:DPEU -60.0% -61.0% -74% Hiscox LSE:HSX -58.7% -68.6% -79% Arrow Global LSE:ARW -57.3% -65.0% -71% Signature Aviation LSE:SIG -55.2% -59.6% -73% J D Wetherspoon LSE:JDW -54.6% - - NEXT LSE:NXT -52.8% -66.0% -65% Greggs LSE:GRG -52.4% -51.8% -46% SigmaRoc AIM:SRC -51.0% -51.0% -51% Nucleus Financial AIM:NUC -50.0% -51.1% -54% G4S LSE:GFS -48.2% -48.6% -50%

As well as forecast changes, these tables will highlight stocks close to 52-week highs and lows. While generally it is a good sign if stocks are near a high and a bad sign if they are near a low, sometimes these will also be contrarian indicators of value opportunities or overvaluation.

New 52-week highs

Name TIDM Price % from hi Cardiff Property LSE:CDFF 1,775p 0.0% BH Macro LSE:BHMG 3,350p 0.6% Bioventix AIM:BVXP 4,330p 0.7% Hilton Food LSE:HFG 1,214p 0.8% Daejan c LSE:DJAN 8,030p 0.9% Frontier Developments AIM:FDEV 1,721p 1.0% Ruffer Investment Company LSE:RICA 239p 1.2% IndigoVision AIM:IND 385p 1.3% Jarvis Securities AIM:JIM 520p 1.9% Caledonia Mining Corporation AIM:CMCL 975p 2.1% BH Global LSE:BHGG 1,760p 2.2% Personal Assets Trust LSE:PNL 43,000p 2.4% Reckitt Benckiser LSE:RB. 6,570p 2.6% Uniphar AIM:UPR 144p 2.7% Flutter Entertainment LSE:FLTR 9,980p 2.8% IQGeo AIM:IQG 65p 3.0%

New 52-week lows

Name TIDM Price % from lo Electra Private Equity LSE:ELTA 135p 0.7% Mothercare LSE:MTC 4p 1.3% J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) LSE:SMJ 110p 1.8% Worsley Investors LSE:WINV 26p 1.9% Better Capital PCC LSE:BCAP 26p 2.0% Ranger Direct Lending Fund LSE:RDL 50p 2.0% Rose Petroleum AIM:ROSE 0p 2.1% LPA Group AIM:LPA 65p 2.3% Duke Royalty AIM:DUKE 21p 2.9% Highcroft Investments LSE:HCFT 670p 3.0%

We’re also producing a list of the market’s most shorted shares based on disclosures to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Short sellers have proved very good at highlighting troubled companies, such as Carillion, Debenhams and Thomas Cook. However, sometimes short sellers get it badly wrong, which can lead to massive ‘short squeezes’ as shares are bought to cover short positions and extinguish losing bets. Electric car maker Tesla was a prime example of this phenomenon in action, with the shares registering a near-fivefold rise from their 2019 lows to recent high.

Shorts (top 40)

Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg PREMIER OIL 19.7% 3 0.0% PADDY POWER BETFAIR 12.2% 12 -1.1% HAMMERSON 9.0% 7 1.5% TULLOW OIL 8.9% 7 -0.2% EASYJET 8.8% 6 0.4% METRO BANK 8.0% 5 0.7% ROYAL MAIL 7.9% 7 -0.1% PEARSON P 6.5% 6 0.3% SAINSBURY (J) P 6.5% 5 0.1% KEYWORDS STUDIOS 6.4% 8 0.5% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 6.3% 4 0.4% BABCOCK INTL 5.9% 7 -0.2% ASCENTIAL 5.8% 5 0.0% PETROFAC 5.8% 5 0.1% PETS AT HOME 5.3% 3 0.0% GW PHARMACEUTICALS 5.2% 4 0.0% DIGNITY 5.1% 3 -0.6% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) 5.1% 7 0.3% CAPITA 5.0% 4 0.9% PETROPAVLOVSK 5.0% 1 0.0% TUI AG 4.9% 6 0.0% WEIR 4.8% 5 0.0% IQE 4.7% 3 0.2% AA 4.4% 3 0.0% HALFORDS 4.3% 2 0.0% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 4.2% 5 -0.5% MARKS & SPENCER 3.9% 3 0.0% FUTURE 3.8% 3 0.0% VODAFONE 3.8% 4 0.0% INTU PROPERTIES 3.6% 1 0.0% BLUE PRISM 3.5% 3 -0.5% A.G. BARR 3.4% 3 0.0% EQUINITI 3.4% 4 -0.1% AGGREKO 3.3% 3 0.2% DAILY MAIL&GENERAL TST-A NV 3.3% 3 0.0% CINEWORLD 3.2% 5 NEW CRODA INTERNATIONAL 3.2% 4 NEW CYBG 3.2% 3 NEW INCHCAPE 3.2% 2 0.0% DUNELM GROUP 3.1% 4 0.2%

The best ideas of top fund managers are another area of focus. Last week, our ‘Follow the leader’ feature offered a thorough explanation of the evidence that these holdings are worthy of investigation.

Meanwhile, that old favourite indicator of insider sentiment, director deals, are being drawn on as inspiration, although this data will continue to appear elsewhere on the website and in the magazine.

Our tips and ideas will also continue to draw on the screen results published weekly in our Alpha reports. We hope that by doing this we’re adding value for Alpha subscribers with our analysis, while also using the Alpha data to add value for readers that get the magazine but don’t subscribe to the service.

Finally, each week we’ll be publishing a guide to the investment styles that have been most successful over the past three months, in chart form. This guide is based on monitoring a range of basic indicators of Value, Growth, Quality and Momentum and there is a fuller explanation of what is being measured in this week’s stock screening column. We think this is of interest because different investment styles often go through long periods of out- or underperformance.

