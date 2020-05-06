MenuSearch

Welcome to the Ideas Farm

By Algy Hall

Welcome to the Investors Chronicle’s new Ideas Farm. We offer up a lot of investment ideas for our readers. Over the past 12 months, to improve the idea generation process, we’ve increased our focus on market signals that highlight stocks that may be worth further research. These new tables have been put together to share this weekly ideas generation, as we think readers will be able to gain their own valuable insights from the data. This data should also provide context to some of the companies featured in the Tips section.

Click here to view the Ideas Farm tables in PDF form.

The data is best regarded as imperfect but useful. For example, movements in brokers’ earnings expectations can be a valuable indicator of an ongoing improvement or deterioration in prospects. However, to make the data of any real value, it is important to find out why the forecast change has occurred and then decide what the event really means for the longer-term prospects. 

 

1-month EPS upgrades (top 25)

Sunday, 3 May 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
Shanta Gold AIM:SHG170.3%46.0%104%
Plus500 LSE:PLUS64.4%85.4%64%
M.P. Evans AIM:MPE58.1%28.6%14%
Bango AIM:BGO54.5%-33.3%-73%
Gear4music AIM:G4M52.1%52.1%-6%
Central Asia Metals AIM:CAML45.6%-32.9%-45%
Trackwise Designs AIM:TWD44.2%19.0%-31%
System1 AIM:SYS136.8%-38.1%-38%
Concurrent Technologies AIM:CNC31.8%31.8%-9%
Symphony Environmental Technologies AIM:SYM25.0%25.0%-
Venture Life AIM:VLG22.5%27.0%36%
IG Group LSE:IGG20.5%28.1%-
NWF AIM:NWF19.8%19.8%24%
Kenmare Resources pLSE:KMR19.2%-33.9%-49%
Dart AIM:DTG18.6%21.2%54%
Renold AIM:RNO16.4%-5.4%-30%
Ergomed AIM:ERGO16.2%16.2%79%
Centamin LSE:CEY14.7%39.2%-
CMC Markets LSE:CMCX13.0%75.0%-
CentralNic AIM:CNIC10.1%9.9%75%
Petropavlovsk LSE:POG9.5%32.2%-
Palace Capital LSE:PCA9.5%-9%
Frasers LSE:FRAS9.3%-61.7%-45%
GVC LSE:GVC8.9%-48.3%-43%
Impact Healthcare REIT LSE:IHR8.6%15.4%-

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

 

1-month EPS downgrades (top 25)

Sunday, 3 May 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
The Restaurant Group LSE:RTN-92.5%-96.5%-97%
DFS Furniture LSE:DFS-88.9%-92.3%-
Beazley LSE:BEZ-88.7%-91.7%-93%
Wizz Air LSE:WIZZ-83.0%-86.8%-
On the Beach LSE:OTB-77.0%-92.0%-93%
Alfa Financial Software LSE:ALFA-74.3%-74.8%-91%
Dialight LSE:DIA-74.3%-78.9%-87%
TUI AGLSE:TUI-72.9%--
Ascential LSE:ASCL-72.7%-78.0%-79%
Robert Walters LSE:RWA-72.7%-84.2%-86%
CPPGroup AIM:CPP-70.9%-70.9%-95%
Luceco LSE:LUCE-68.3%-68.3%-59%
Rolls-Royce LSE:RR.-65.2%-78.2%-83%
TBC Bank LSE:TBCG-64.5%-60.2%-62%
Atalaya Mining AIM:ATYM-62.7%-74.3%-77%
DP Eurasia N.V.LSE:DPEU-60.0%-61.0%-74%
Hiscox LSE:HSX-58.7%-68.6%-79%
Arrow Global LSE:ARW-57.3%-65.0%-71%
Signature Aviation LSE:SIG-55.2%-59.6%-73%
J D Wetherspoon LSE:JDW-54.6%--
NEXT LSE:NXT-52.8%-66.0%-65%
Greggs LSE:GRG-52.4%-51.8%-46%
SigmaRoc AIM:SRC-51.0%-51.0%-51%
Nucleus Financial AIM:NUC-50.0%-51.1%-54%
G4S LSE:GFS-48.2%-48.6%-50%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

 

As well as forecast changes, these tables will highlight stocks close to 52-week highs and lows. While generally it is a good sign if stocks are near a high and a bad sign if they are near a low, sometimes these will also be contrarian indicators of value opportunities or overvaluation. 

 

New 52-week highs

NameTIDMPrice% from hi
Cardiff Property LSE:CDFF1,775p0.0%
BH Macro LSE:BHMG3,350p0.6%
Bioventix AIM:BVXP4,330p0.7%
Hilton Food LSE:HFG1,214p0.8%
Daejan cLSE:DJAN8,030p0.9%
Frontier Developments AIM:FDEV1,721p1.0%
Ruffer Investment Company LSE:RICA239p1.2%
IndigoVision AIM:IND385p1.3%
Jarvis Securities AIM:JIM520p1.9%
Caledonia Mining Corporation AIM:CMCL975p2.1%
BH Global LSE:BHGG1,760p2.2%
Personal Assets Trust LSE:PNL43,000p2.4%
Reckitt Benckiser LSE:RB.6,570p2.6%
Uniphar AIM:UPR144p2.7%
Flutter Entertainment LSE:FLTR9,980p2.8%
IQGeo AIM:IQG65p3.0%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

 

New 52-week lows

NameTIDMPrice% from lo
Electra Private Equity LSE:ELTA135p0.7%
Mothercare LSE:MTC4p1.3%
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors)LSE:SMJ110p1.8%
Worsley Investors LSE:WINV26p1.9%
Better Capital PCC LSE:BCAP26p2.0%
Ranger Direct Lending Fund LSE:RDL50p2.0%
Rose Petroleum AIM:ROSE0p2.1%
LPA GroupAIM:LPA65p2.3%
Duke Royalty AIM:DUKE21p2.9%
Highcroft Investments LSE:HCFT670p3.0%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

 

We’re also producing a list of the market’s most shorted shares based on disclosures to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Short sellers have proved very good at highlighting troubled companies, such as Carillion, Debenhams and Thomas Cook. However, sometimes short sellers get it badly wrong, which can lead to massive ‘short squeezes’ as shares are bought to cover short positions and extinguish losing bets. Electric car maker Tesla was a prime example of this phenomenon in action, with the shares registering a near-fivefold rise from their 2019 lows to recent high. 

 

Shorts (top 40)

CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg
PREMIER OIL 19.7%30.0%
PADDY POWER BETFAIR 12.2%12-1.1%
HAMMERSON 9.0%71.5%
TULLOW OIL 8.9%7-0.2%
EASYJET 8.8%60.4%
METRO BANK8.0%50.7%
ROYAL MAIL 7.9%7-0.1%
PEARSON P6.5%60.3%
SAINSBURY (J) P6.5%50.1%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS 6.4%80.5%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS6.3%40.4%
BABCOCK INTL 5.9%7-0.2%
ASCENTIAL 5.8%50.0%
PETROFAC 5.8%50.1%
PETS AT HOME 5.3%30.0%
GW PHARMACEUTICALS 5.2%40.0%
DIGNITY 5.1%3-0.6%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN)5.1%70.3%
CAPITA 5.0%40.9%
PETROPAVLOVSK 5.0%10.0%
TUI AG4.9%60.0%
WEIR  4.8%50.0%
IQE 4.7%30.2%
AA 4.4%30.0%
HALFORDS 4.3%20.0%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL4.2%5-0.5%
MARKS & SPENCER 3.9%30.0%
FUTURE 3.8%30.0%
VODAFONE 3.8%40.0%
INTU PROPERTIES 3.6%10.0%
BLUE PRISM 3.5%3-0.5%
A.G. BARR 3.4%30.0%
EQUINITI 3.4%4-0.1%
AGGREKO 3.3%30.2%
DAILY MAIL&GENERAL TST-A NV3.3%30.0%
CINEWORLD 3.2%5NEW
CRODA INTERNATIONAL 3.2%4NEW
CYBG 3.2%3NEW
INCHCAPE 3.2%20.0%
DUNELM GROUP 3.1%40.2%

Source: FCA

 

The best ideas of top fund managers are another area of focus. Last week, our ‘Follow the leader’ feature offered a thorough explanation of the evidence that these holdings are worthy of investigation.

Meanwhile, that old favourite indicator of insider sentiment, director deals, are being drawn on as inspiration, although this data will continue to appear elsewhere on the website and in the magazine. 

Our tips and ideas will also continue to draw on the screen results published weekly in our Alpha reports. We hope that by doing this we’re adding value for Alpha subscribers with our analysis, while also using the Alpha data to add value for readers that get the magazine but don’t subscribe to the service.

Finally, each week we’ll be publishing a guide to the investment styles that have been most successful over the past three months, in chart form. This guide is based on monitoring a range of basic indicators of Value, Growth, Quality and Momentum and there is a fuller explanation of what is being measured in this week’s stock screening column. We think this is of interest because different investment styles often go through long periods of out- or underperformance.

Click here to view the tables in PDF form.

