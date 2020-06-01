MenuSearch

Join us now

Sirius eyes forced asset sellers

Tip Updates 

Sirius eyes forced asset sellers

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Sirius Real Estate Ltd.

  1. Sirius can shine in a tough market

  2. Sirius Real Estate yields compress further

  3. Sirius Real Estate enters Axa JV

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    On a recovery mission

  2. Simon Thompson 

    On solid foundations

  3. Tip Updates 

    Hong Kong presents intractable dilemma for HSBC

  4. Commodities 

    Gold: records are made to be broken

  5. Shares 

    The world’s best shares

More on Sirius Real Estate Ltd.

More on Tip Updates

Tip Updates 

Hollywood Bowl ready to roll

The bowling venue operator has had productive negotiations with its landlords

Hollywood Bowl ready to roll
BUY

Tip Updates 

Hong Kong presents intractable dilemma for HSBC

Hong Kong presents intractable dilemma for HSBC
HOLD

Tip Updates 

SIG’s profits collapse

SIG’s profits collapse
SELL

Tip Updates 

Aviva defends dividend cut

Aviva defends dividend cut
BUY

Tip Updates 

Britvic hurt by 'out of home' sales

Britvic hurt by 'out of home' sales
BUY

More from Tips & Ideas

Tip Updates 

Hollywood Bowl ready to roll

The bowling venue operator has had productive negotiations with its landlords

Hollywood Bowl ready to roll
BUY

AlphaScreens 

Finding income in the dividend rubble

Finding income in the dividend rubble
Alpha

Simon Thompson 

On a recovery mission

This company is far better placed to ride out the Covid-19 economic uncertainty than investors are giving it credit

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

On solid foundations

A building services contractor has a robust order book and will report a decent first-half profit

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Tip Updates 

Hong Kong presents intractable dilemma for HSBC

Hong Kong presents intractable dilemma for HSBC
HOLD

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now