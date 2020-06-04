MenuSearch

Ideas Farm: Nothing wrong with backing winners

By Algy Hall

For many investors, the fantasy investment is the super stock they find before anyone else. Perhaps it is a stock that’s recently floated in trying market conditions, such as Asos (ASC) during the dotcom bust in 2001. Or it could be a stock that has fallen out of favour due to an uninspiring run of trading that masks the real underlying value of its business, such as Games Workshop (GAW) four years ago. It is a tantalising prospect. From its 20p IPO to its 2018 highs, Asos delivered a near-400-fold capital return. Meanwhile Games Workshop has delivered a 17-fold return over four years as it leveraged its loyal fan base and investors woke up to the value of its brand. And there seem to be new, albeit less high-profile, examples of such wonder stocks tantalising investors all the time. Hydrogen fuel cell specialist ITM Power (ITM), for example, has recently been making eye-popping returns after many years of decidedly unspectacular performance.

Investors hunting for such prospects may be attracted to the list of shares hitting new 52-week lows in our Ideas Farm. However, anyone taking this approach is likely to have the odds stacked against them. More often than not, shares hitting lows have terrible prospects. And even when shares are on the floor but the company they are issued by seems to offer promise, there are some difficult questions investors need to answer, namely: am I missing something that is obvious to everyone else?; and will other investors ever get on board with the story I think I’ve found? 

Indeed, for those investors interested in playing the odds rather than trying to find the next big thing before anyone else does, it is our table of shares of companies hitting new 52-week highs that should be of most interest. When it comes to investing in shares, there is nothing bad about coming to an investment story a bit late as long as the investment case has longevity. Clearly, judging how long a trend can persist is not without challenges, but strong momentum is a good indicator that positive developments may have legs. After all, while the so-called 'madness of crowds' can lead to substantial market folly, it is more common to find the market displaying the 'wisdom of crowds' which can illuminate trends investors can profit from.

Our table of stocks hitting 52-week highs continues to highlight a number of popular investment trends based on the niche investment trusts appearing on the list. However, there are many other themes the list highlights that are more company-specific. Two of the shares in this week's tips section exemplify this, and while neither features in this week’s list of new highs, both have appeared on the list in the recent past.

Both are recent floats that have managed to capture investors' imaginations despite the impact of Covid-19. As a business administration specialist, prospects are bright for FRP Advisory (FRP) at a time when they look very dim for others. Meanwhile, the attempts of Helios Towers (HTWS) to generate income from its expanding network of mobile phone masts in Africa should face relatively little challenge from the ructions of the current crisis. What’s more, long-term growth prospects in its end markets look very enticing even if there are some noteworthy regional risks.

Other shares looked at in the tips section take some inspiration from the top holdings of fund managers. Property company CLS (CLI) has been battered over fears of the potential impact of coronavirus on its tenants and long-term demand for the offices it owns. However, it appeared in our most recent UK Smaller Companies best ideas table and the tenant base looks more resilient to us than one may first assume. Dual-listed Irish ingredients company Kerry Group (KYGA), meanwhile, has been finding favour with sustainability-focused investors due to its work making food products more healthy while retaining flavour. The comments included in the tip article from one of Nordea’s ESG experts on the company’s virtues are illuminating. That said, Kerry does not quite make it into this week's best ideas list, which is focused on Global Sustainable best ideas. For stocks to be included they must be in the top five holdings of the top-performing sustainable funds we track.

New 52-week highs Wednesday, 3 June 2020
NameTIDMPrice% from hi
Caledonia Mining Corporation PlcAIM:CMCL1,308p0.0%
ITM Power PlcAIM:ITM317p0.0%
Civitas Social Housing PLCLSE:CSH108p0.4%
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plcLSE:BGEU1,005p0.5%
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plcLSE:JFJ513p0.6%
Codemasters Group Holdings PlcAIM:CDM336p0.6%
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plcLSE:MWY650p0.6%
Bango plcAIM:BGO160p0.7%
Amryt Pharma plcAIM:AMYT134p0.7%
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLCLSE:AJIT645p0.8%
JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plcLSE:JPS451p0.8%
Numis Corporation PlcAIM:NUM312p1.0%
Ideagen plcAIM:IDEA206p1.0%
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plcLSE:MTE1,215p1.0%
Jersey Electricity plcLSE:JEL482p1.2%
Smithson Investment Trust PLCLSE:SSON1,472p1.3%
Stock Spirits Group PLCLSE:STCK246p1.4%
Flutter Entertainment plcLSE:FLTR10,890p1.4%
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plcLSE:EWI252p1.6%
Volvere plcAIM:VLE1,525p1.6%
Personal Assets Trust plcLSE:PNL44,000p1.7%
WANdisco plcAIM:WAND820p1.7%
Cerillion PLCAIM:CER306p1.7%
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.cLSE:CGT4,410p1.8%
Treatt plcLSE:TET540p1.8%
Herald Investment Trust PLCLSE:HRI1,506p1.8%
Ceres Power Holdings plcAIM:CWR522p1.9%
Manchester & London Investment Trust plcLSE:MNL615p1.9%
Pebble Beach Systems Group plcAIM:PEB12p1.9%
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLCLSE:PHI430p2.1%
Landore Resources LimitedAIM:LND1p2.1%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLCLSE:SMT738p2.1%
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.LSE:PSH1,938p2.2%
Domino's Pizza Group plcLSE:DOM360p2.2%
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLCLSE:USA195p2.3%
RWS Holdings plcAIM:RWS658p2.4%
Cardiff Property PlcLSE:CDFF1,725p2.4%
Ruffer Investment Company LimitedLSE:RICA244p2.4%
International Biotechnology Trust plcLSE:IBT762p2.5%
Hummingbird Resources PLCAIM:HUM30p2.5%
Allianz Technology Trust PLCLSE:ATT2,125p2.5%
IndigoVision Group plcAIM:IND385p2.5%
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plcLSE:PCGH250p2.5%
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLCLSE:BGS189p2.6%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plcLSE:SPX9,784p2.6%
Tristel PlcAIM:TSTL520p2.6%
YouGov plcAIM:YOU745p2.7%
boohoo group plcAIM:BOO387p2.8%
Games Workshop Group PLCLSE:GAW7,860p2.8%

New 52-week lows Wednesday, 3 June 2020
NameTIDMPrice% from lo
Mercantile Ports & Logistics LimitedAIM:MPL0p0.0%
Impellam Group PLCAIM:IPEL251p0.0%
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C.LSE:LFI34p1.6%
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLCLSE:SMJ111p2.7%
DWF Group plcLSE:DWF67p3.0%

Shorts  Wednesday, 3 June 2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
PREMIER OIL PLC19.6%30.0%
HAMMERSON PLC12.5%8-1.0%
DEBENHAMS PLC9.5%20.0%
EASYJET PLC8.2%6-0.3%
Royal Mail Plc8.1%70.0%
TULLOW OIL PLC8.1%60.0%
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC7.5%50.0%
CARILLION PLC7.2%60.0%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC6.7%60.6%
METRO BANK PLC6.7%4-1.3%
PEARSON PLC6.6%7-0.4%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS5.8%40.0%
CAPITA PLC5.6%4-0.1%
ASCENTIAL PLC5.5%5-0.3%
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC5.2%40.0%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC5.1%10.0%
PETROFAC LTD5.1%40.0%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC4.8%20.0%
IQE PLC4.8%30.0%
INTU PROPERTIES PLC4.6%20.4%
DIGNITY PLC4.5%3-0.1%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE4.3%5-1.6%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC4.2%50.2%
FUTURE PLC4.2%30.1%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC4.2%2-1.1%
TUI AG4.1%4-0.2%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC4.0%40.0%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.8%40.0%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC3.7%4-0.1%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC3.6%4-0.6%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC3.5%5-0.1%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC3.4%40.1%
EQUINITI GROUP PLC3.4%40.0%
AGGREKO PLC3.4%30.0%
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST3.3%3-0.1%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3.2%2-1.9%
Primary Health Properties PLC3.0%4NEW
A.G. Barr PLC3.0%20.0%
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC2.9%40.0%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC2.9%30.0%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC2.9%40.0%
NEWRIVER REIT PLC2.8%3NEW
VALARIS PLC2.8%1NEW
CINEWORLD GROUP2.7%4-0.5%
AA PLC2.7%3-1.9%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC2.6%4-0.7%
TED BAKER2.6%4NEW
VICTREX PLC2.5%3-0.8%
Signature Aviation PLC2.5%4-1.6%
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC2.5%3NEW

Upgrades
Wednesday, 3 June 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
IGas Energy plcAIM:IGAS350.0%-79.9%-81%
Shield Therapeutics plcAIM:STX220.4%660.6%-
Flutter Entertainment plcLSE:FLTR153.1%1.3%-5%
LoopUp Group plcAIM:LOOP111.5%132.7%-43%
Serica Energy plcAIM:SQZ58.6%-67.8%-76%
Ramsdens Holdings PLCAIM:RFX56.7%-53.4%-54%
Halfords Group plcLSE:HFD38.4%-29.0%-
Titon Holdings PlcAIM:TON37.6%37.6%-36%
Bloomsbury Publishing plcLSE:BMY24.1%-48.8%-51%
Watches of Switzerland Group PLCLSE:WOSG23.1%-39.9%-
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcAIM:EKF22.4%27.3%34%
Barclays PLCLSE:BARC19.6%--
McBride plcLSE:MCB14.4%12.9%-
Frontier Developments plcAIM:FDEV14.2%19.1%30%
Mattioli Woods plcAIM:MTW14.1%14.1%7%
Ebiquity plcAIM:EBQ13.6%-49.5%-50%
Zotefoams plcLSE:ZTF12.1%-26.5%-49%
Renewi plcLSE:RWI10.9%11.1%-6%
boohoo group plcAIM:BOO10.5%-7.6%7%
Dart Group PLCAIM:DTG10.3%33.8%70%
Joules Group PlcAIM:JOUL10.2%-44.0%-57%
Totally plcAIM:TLY9.9%9.9%900%
Antofagasta plcLSE:ANTO9.2%-68.7%-79%
Tyman plcLSE:TYMN9.0%-44.8%-54%
Playtech plcLSE:PTEC8.2%-34.9%-68%
Warpaint London PLCAIM:W7L7.7%7.7%-43%
ASOS PlcAIM:ASC7.4%--
Centamin plcLSE:CEY6.8%33.3%114%
IntegraFin Holdings plcLSE:IHP6.5%-8.6%-6%
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLCLSE:ALFA6.3%-63.9%-87%
Focusrite PlcAIM:TUNE6.2%6.7%26%
President Energy PlcAIM:PPC6.1%12.9%-96%
Team17 Group PLCAIM:TM175.1%11.5%45%
Motorpoint Group plcLSE:MOTR4.9%4.9%15%
Serabi Gold plcAIM:SRB4.8%-5.3%-
IWG plcLSE:IWG4.2%-79.7%-85%
IMI plcLSE:IMI4.2%-22.7%-26%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.LSE:BME4.1%0.5%-
Rio Tinto GroupLSE:RIO4.0%-5.6%-10%
G4S plcLSE:GFS3.9%-46.8%-48%
Petropavlovsk PLCLSE:POG3.8%28.6%-
AJ Bell plcLSE:AJB3.8%-8.7%-8%
Polymetal International plcLSE:POLY3.7%18.5%47%
Ascential plcLSE:ASCL3.4%-76.7%-78%
De La Rue plcLSE:DLAR3.2%3.2%-71%
Standard Life Aberdeen plcLSE:SLA3.1%-24.7%-36%
Keywords Studios plcAIM:KWS3.1%-26.7%-28%
YouGov plcAIM:YOU3.1%-4.7%3%
Convatec Group PlcLSE:CTEC3.0%1.2%-14%
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcAIM:AMS3.0%-23.9%-26%

Downgrades
Wednesday, 3 June 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
The Restaurant Group plcLSE:RTN-87.8%-99.5%-100%
TI Fluid Systems plcLSE:TIFS-80.5%-92.3%-94%
HSS Hire Group plcLSE:HSS-79.7%-79.7%-68%
Hotel Chocolat Group PlcAIM:HOTC-77.9%-85.6%-86%
Rolls-Royce Holdings plcLSE:RR.-75.7%-94.8%-96%
Henry Boot PLCLSE:BOOT-73.4%-73.4%-74%
4imprint Group plcLSE:FOUR-72.5%-83.6%-83%
Oxford BioMedica plcLSE:OXB-70.6%-51.3%-90%
Draper Esprit plcAIM:GROW-69.3%-69.3%-73%
Hunting PLCLSE:HTG-68.2%-86.2%-92%
MJ Gleeson plcLSE:GLE-62.3%-77.1%-77%
Card Factory plcLSE:CARD-58.1%-81.9%-86%
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.LSE:FSTA-57.9%-69.3%-
National Express Group PLCLSE:NEX-56.3%-69.0%-69%
J D Wetherspoon plcLSE:JDW-53.9%--
Beazley plcLSE:BEZ-53.1%-95.6%-97%
Mears Group plcLSE:MER-52.9%-61.4%-64%
Cineworld Group plcLSE:CINE-52.1%-74.0%-80%
NEXT plcLSE:NXT-49.6%-83.4%-83%
Flowtech Fluidpower plcAIM:FLO-48.5%-50.8%-64%
Iofina plcAIM:IOF-47.3%-47.3%-2%
The Vitec Group plcLSE:VTC-46.0%-74.0%-81%
Accrol Group Holdings plcAIM:ACRL-45.8%-45.8%-50%
Countryside Properties PLCLSE:CSP-44.2%-50.1%-51%
Costain Group PLCLSE:COST-44.2%-61.5%-81%
ScS Group plcLSE:SCS-38.3%--
M.P. Evans Group plcAIM:MPE-36.6%-18.4%-29%
Hollywood Bowl Group plcLSE:BOWL-36.4%-75.0%-74%
Morgan Sindall Group plcLSE:MGNS-36.3%-52.2%-50%
Vivo Energy plcLSE:VVO-34.3%-47.9%-52%
Howden Joinery Group PlcLSE:HWDN-33.2%-42.4%-41%
Crest Nicholson Holdings plcLSE:CRST-32.4%-49.4%-61%
Coats Group plcLSE:COA-32.2%-63.4%-66%
Capital & Counties Properties PLCLSE:CAPC-32.1%-62.9%-45%
Pets at Home Group PlcLSE:PETS-30.9%-31.4%-26%
Saga plcLSE:SAGA-30.3%-81.9%-82%
intu properties plcLSE:INTU-30.1%-58.4%-70%
Balfour Beatty plcLSE:BBY-30.0%-46.6%-48%
The Go-Ahead Group plcLSE:GOG-29.6%-46.8%-47%
Empiric Student Property plcLSE:ESP-29.5%-54.9%-56%
Centrica plcLSE:CNA-28.8%-49.1%-65%
Royal Mail plcLSE:RMG-27.6%-48.9%-
Glencore plcLSE:GLEN-27.6%-72.1%-86%
TheWorks.co.uk plcLSE:WRKS-27.6%-35.8%-67%
Travis Perkins plcLSE:TPK-27.6%-52.7%-54%
3i Group plcLSE:III-27.2%-25.6%-24%
DWF Group plcLSE:DWF-27.0%-39.5%-
Standard Chartered PLCLSE:STAN-26.5%--
The Unite Group plcLSE:UTG-26.4%-51.6%-48%
InterContinental Hotels Group PLCLSE:IHG-26.2%-62.8%-66%
AA plcLSE:AA.-26.1%-32.3%-35%
Mitie Group plcLSE:MTO-24.5%-29.8%-
ZOO Digital Group plcAIM:ZOO-24.3%-25.0%-
SDX Energy plcAIM:SDX-23.9%-43.5%-75%
Regional REIT LimitedLSE:RGL-23.5%-23.5%-26%
Airtel Africa PlcLSE:AAF-23.2%-38.4%-
First Derivatives plcAIM:FDP-23.0%-31.8%-33%
Taylor Wimpey plcLSE:TW.-22.7%-40.5%-42%
Clarkson PLCLSE:CKN-22.3%-36.8%-37%
Investec GroupLSE:INVP-22.3%-46.0%-47%
Hochschild Mining plcLSE:HOC-21.9%-41.6%-27%
RPS Group plcLSE:RPS-21.9%-53.4%-68%
Palace Capital PlcLSE:PCA-21.8%-14.5%-18%
Marshalls plcLSE:MSLH-21.8%-39.7%-39%
Hansard Global PlcLSE:HSD-21.6%-23.8%-35%
Vistry Group PLCLSE:VTY-21.2%-43.4%-35%
Town Centre Securities PLCLSE:TOWN-20.9%-24.8%-28%
N Brown Group plcLSE:BWNG-20.0%-22.6%-
Dixons Carphone plcLSE:DC.-19.1%--
Keystone Law Group plcAIM:KEYS-18.9%-37.2%-39%
Vodafone Group PlcLSE:VOD-18.9%-25.4%-34%
Petrofac LimitedLSE:PFC-18.8%-39.3%-54%
RDI REIT P.L.C.LSE:RDI-18.7%-37.4%-35%
CRH plcLSE:CRH-18.6%-34.9%-38%
Redrow plcLSE:RDW-18.5%-38.2%-
Network International Holdings plcLSE:NETW-18.4%-48.0%-50%
PageGroup plcLSE:PAGE-18.3%-56.6%-65%
Hays plcLSE:HAS-18.1%-60.0%-
Close Brothers Group plcLSE:CBG-18.1%-33.7%-38%
Kainos Group plcLSE:KNOS-17.9%-24.9%-27%
Polypipe Group plcLSE:PLP-17.7%-31.3%-35%
Royal Dutch Shell plcLSE:RDSA-17.7%--
Hammerson plcLSE:HMSO-17.5%-44.1%-52%
Dignity plcLSE:DTY-17.1%-38.3%-43%
Royal Dutch Shell plcLSE:RDSB-16.8%--
Persimmon PlcLSE:PSN-16.7%-36.4%-39%
PayPoint plcLSE:PAY-16.2%-33.1%-37%
Vesuvius plcLSE:VSVS-16.0%-42.7%-57%
Helical plcLSE:HLCL-16.0%-25.4%-
Paragon Banking Group PLCLSE:PAG-15.8%-22.9%-26%
Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LtdAIM:RQIH-15.6%-15.6%-22%
Harworth Group plcLSE:HWG-15.3%-15.2%16%
Ricardo plcLSE:RCDO-15.1%-17.9%-39%
British Land Company PlcLSE:BLND-14.9%-25.5%-27%
Games Workshop Group PLCLSE:GAW-14.8%-26.3%-17%
Capital & Regional PlcLSE:CAL-14.7%-26.5%-51%
Marks and Spencer Group plcLSE:MKS-14.6%-57.6%-63%
Restore plcAIM:RST-14.5%-46.3%-47%
Breedon Group plcAIM:BREE-13.9%-31.6%-34%
Urban Logistics REIT plcAIM:SHED-13.8%-25.2%-
GCP Student Living plcLSE:DIGS-13.8%-32.4%-39%
Numis Corporation PlcAIM:NUM-13.7%-20.5%-
Associated British Foods plcLSE:ABF-13.6%--
Mondi plcLSE:MNDI-13.2%-27.0%-43%
CLS Holdings plcLSE:CLI-13.2%-23.2%-30%
Great Portland Estates PlcLSE:GPOR-13.1%-20.5%-16%
Next Fifteen Communications Group plcAIM:NFC-13.0%-23.2%-24%
Burford Capital LimitedAIM:BUR-12.8%-20.3%-25%
Biffa plcLSE:BIFF-12.6%-23.6%-
Signature Aviation plcLSE:SIG-12.6%-64.7%-76%
Kingfisher plcLSE:KGF-12.3%-22.2%-
Stagecoach Group plcLSE:SGC-12.3%-22.1%-23%
Tate & Lyle plcLSE:TATE-12.2%-13.7%-12%
STV Group plcLSE:STVG-12.0%-27.4%-31%
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plcLSE:RBS-11.9%--
Intermediate Capital Group plcLSE:ICP-11.4%-23.6%-
Tesco PLCLSE:TSCO-11.3%-20.0%-19%
BT Group plcLSE:BT.A-11.2%-16.8%-24%
Ibstock plcLSE:IBST-11.1%-40.5%-46%
St. Modwen Properties PLCLSE:SMP-11.0%-15.4%-13%
Duke Royalty LimitedAIM:DUKE-11.0%-11.5%-23%
Dunelm Group plcLSE:DNLM-10.9%-26.8%-20%
FirstGroup plcLSE:FGP-10.8%-53.1%-
BP p.l.c.LSE:BP.-10.8%--
Burberry Group plcLSE:BRBY-10.8%-38.2%-40%
Land Securities Group plcLSE:LAND-10.7%-20.8%-22%
Kier Group plcLSE:KIE-10.1%--
Renew Holdings plcAIM:RNWH-9.9%-13.6%-12%
Barratt Developments PLCLSE:BDEV-9.8%-32.3%-
Experian plcLSE:EXPN-9.7%-19.0%-20%
Keller Group plcLSE:KLR-9.6%-27.8%-36%
Coca-Cola HBC AGLSE:CCH-9.3%-33.4%-33%
Shaftesbury PLCLSE:SHB-9.3%-33.1%-39%
EVRAZ plcLSE:EVR-9.1%-43.8%-58%
Science in Sport plcAIM:SIS-9.1%-9.1%-99%
Watkin Jones PlcAIM:WJG-8.5%-12.2%-10%
Rathbone Brothers PlcLSE:RAT-8.4%-31.2%-39%
Grafton Group plcLSE:GFTU-8.1%-39.1%-49%
Bellway p.l.c.LSE:BWY-8.0%--
The Berkeley Group Holdings plcLSE:BKG-7.9%-20.2%-
FDM Group (Holdings) plcLSE:FDM-7.7%-20.3%-22%
Volution Group plcLSE:FAN-7.6%-28.8%-29%
Forterra plcLSE:FORT-7.6%-44.4%-50%
AFH Financial Group PlcAIM:AFHP-7.1%-7.0%-12%
Redde Northgate plcLSE:REDD-7.0%-13.6%-
Senior plcLSE:SNR-7.0%-59.2%-80%
Sigma Capital Group plcAIM:SGM-6.9%-31.3%-35%
Meggitt PLCLSE:MGGT-6.9%-44.3%-44%
Spectris plcLSE:SXS-6.8%-30.4%-40%
KAZ Minerals PLCLSE:KAZ-6.8%-30.7%-44%
Morgan Advanced Materials plcLSE:MGAM-6.7%-29.5%-32%
Central Asia Metals plcAIM:CAML-6.6%-31.5%-47%
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLCLSE:ERM-6.6%-53.1%-55%
Severn Trent PlcLSE:SVT-6.5%-10.1%-7%
Capital Drilling LimitedLSE:CAPD-6.5%-11.3%9%
Gateley (Holdings) PlcAIM:GTLY-6.4%-8.5%-
River and Mercantile Group PLCLSE:RIV-6.3%--
Direct Line Insurance Group plcLSE:DLG-6.3%-4.3%-14%
Informa plcLSE:INF-6.2%-49.0%-50%
TT Electronics plcLSE:TTG-6.2%-40.5%-45%
Equiniti Group plcLSE:EQN-6.2%-30.1%-35%
Smart Metering Systems plcAIM:SMS-6.2%-38.4%-49%
HSBC Holdings plcLSE:HSBA-6.1%--
ITV plcLSE:ITV-6.1%-35.3%-38%
Begbies Traynor Group plcAIM:BEG-6.1%-5.9%-
Knights Group Holdings plcAIM:KGH-6.0%-6.0%-5%
Pearson plcLSE:PSON-5.5%-27.7%-47%
Drax Group plcLSE:DRX-5.5%-14.5%-17%
Residential Secure Income plcLSE:RESI-5.4%-21.9%-13%
NewRiver REIT plcLSE:NRR-5.4%-6.6%-17%
Intertek Group plcLSE:ITRK-5.2%-25.2%-26%
John Wood Group PLCLSE:WG.-5.2%-50.6%-62%
RHI Magnesita N.V.LSE:RHIM-5.2%-38.6%-51%
Sirius Real Estate LimitedLSE:SRE-5.1%-11.9%-1%
RSA Insurance Group plcLSE:RSA-5.1%-12.5%-17%
Lancashire Holdings LimitedLSE:LRE-5.0%-38.9%-40%
HomeServe plcLSE:HSV-5.0%-8.4%-5%
SEGRO PlcLSE:SGRO-4.7%-7.6%-7%
Anglo American plcLSE:AAL-4.7%-38.5%-33%
Bodycote plcLSE:BOY-4.6%-45.5%-49%
McKay Securities PlcLSE:MCKS-4.6%-4.6%-
James Fisher and Sons plcLSE:FSJ-4.6%-28.2%-30%
Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.AIM:YNGA-4.4%-8.8%-10%
Micro Focus International plcLSE:MCRO-4.3%-7.4%-40%
Workspace Group plcLSE:WKP-4.2%-14.4%-
Serco Group plcLSE:SRP-4.1%-15.2%-21%
Learning Technologies Group plcAIM:LTG-4.0%-14.9%-8%
Judges Scientific plcAIM:JDG-4.0%-30.7%-22%
Bunzl plcLSE:BNZL-3.9%-25.2%-27%
JD Sports Fashion plcLSE:JD.-3.9%-31.1%-
Sabre Insurance Group PlcLSE:SBRE-3.9%-2.3%-14%
Mediclinic International plcLSE:MDC-3.8%-13.0%-23%
QinetiQ Group plcLSE:QQ.-3.7%-9.8%-3%
Rightmove plcLSE:RMV-3.5%-40.0%-41%
Electrocomponents plcLSE:ECM-3.4%-27.8%-34%
Gooch & Housego PLCAIM:GHH-3.3%-34.5%-52%
Ashtead Group plcLSE:AHT-3.2%--
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLCLSE:MONY-3.2%-10.6%-14%
United Utilities Group PLCLSE:UU.-3.1%-11.0%0%

