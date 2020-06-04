Ideas Farm: Nothing wrong with backing winners

For many investors, the fantasy investment is the super stock they find before anyone else. Perhaps it is a stock that’s recently floated in trying market conditions, such as Asos (ASC) during the dotcom bust in 2001. Or it could be a stock that has fallen out of favour due to an uninspiring run of trading that masks the real underlying value of its business, such as Games Workshop (GAW) four years ago. It is a tantalising prospect. From its 20p IPO to its 2018 highs, Asos delivered a near-400-fold capital return. Meanwhile Games Workshop has delivered a 17-fold return over four years as it leveraged its loyal fan base and investors woke up to the value of its brand. And there seem to be new, albeit less high-profile, examples of such wonder stocks tantalising investors all the time. Hydrogen fuel cell specialist ITM Power (ITM), for example, has recently been making eye-popping returns after many years of decidedly unspectacular performance.
Investors hunting for such prospects may be attracted to the list of shares hitting new 52-week lows in our Ideas Farm. However, anyone taking this approach is likely to have the odds stacked against them. More often than not, shares hitting lows have terrible prospects. And even when shares are on the floor but the company they are issued by seems to offer promise, there are some difficult questions investors need to answer, namely: am I missing something that is obvious to everyone else?; and will other investors ever get on board with the story I think I’ve found?
Indeed, for those investors interested in playing the odds rather than trying to find the next big thing before anyone else does, it is our table of shares of companies hitting new 52-week highs that should be of most interest. When it comes to investing in shares, there is nothing bad about coming to an investment story a bit late as long as the investment case has longevity. Clearly, judging how long a trend can persist is not without challenges, but strong momentum is a good indicator that positive developments may have legs. After all, while the so-called 'madness of crowds' can lead to substantial market folly, it is more common to find the market displaying the 'wisdom of crowds' which can illuminate trends investors can profit from.
Our table of stocks hitting 52-week highs continues to highlight a number of popular investment trends based on the niche investment trusts appearing on the list. However, there are many other themes the list highlights that are more company-specific. Two of the shares in this week's tips section exemplify this, and while neither features in this week’s list of new highs, both have appeared on the list in the recent past.
Both are recent floats that have managed to capture investors' imaginations despite the impact of Covid-19. As a business administration specialist, prospects are bright for FRP Advisory (FRP) at a time when they look very dim for others. Meanwhile, the attempts of Helios Towers (HTWS) to generate income from its expanding network of mobile phone masts in Africa should face relatively little challenge from the ructions of the current crisis. What’s more, long-term growth prospects in its end markets look very enticing even if there are some noteworthy regional risks.
Other shares looked at in the tips section take some inspiration from the top holdings of fund managers. Property company CLS (CLI) has been battered over fears of the potential impact of coronavirus on its tenants and long-term demand for the offices it owns. However, it appeared in our most recent UK Smaller Companies best ideas table and the tenant base looks more resilient to us than one may first assume. Dual-listed Irish ingredients company Kerry Group (KYGA), meanwhile, has been finding favour with sustainability-focused investors due to its work making food products more healthy while retaining flavour. The comments included in the tip article from one of Nordea’s ESG experts on the company’s virtues are illuminating. That said, Kerry does not quite make it into this week's best ideas list, which is focused on Global Sustainable best ideas. For stocks to be included they must be in the top five holdings of the top-performing sustainable funds we track.
|New 52-week highs
|Wednesday, 3 June 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from hi
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|AIM:CMCL
|1,308p
|0.0%
|ITM Power Plc
|AIM:ITM
|317p
|0.0%
|Civitas Social Housing PLC
|LSE:CSH
|108p
|0.4%
|Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc
|LSE:BGEU
|1,005p
|0.5%
|JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc
|LSE:JFJ
|513p
|0.6%
|Codemasters Group Holdings Plc
|AIM:CDM
|336p
|0.6%
|Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc
|LSE:MWY
|650p
|0.6%
|Bango plc
|AIM:BGO
|160p
|0.7%
|Amryt Pharma plc
|AIM:AMYT
|134p
|0.7%
|Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:AJIT
|645p
|0.8%
|JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc
|LSE:JPS
|451p
|0.8%
|Numis Corporation Plc
|AIM:NUM
|312p
|1.0%
|Ideagen plc
|AIM:IDEA
|206p
|1.0%
|Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc
|LSE:MTE
|1,215p
|1.0%
|Jersey Electricity plc
|LSE:JEL
|482p
|1.2%
|Smithson Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SSON
|1,472p
|1.3%
|Stock Spirits Group PLC
|LSE:STCK
|246p
|1.4%
|Flutter Entertainment plc
|LSE:FLTR
|10,890p
|1.4%
|Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc
|LSE:EWI
|252p
|1.6%
|Volvere plc
|AIM:VLE
|1,525p
|1.6%
|Personal Assets Trust plc
|LSE:PNL
|44,000p
|1.7%
|WANdisco plc
|AIM:WAND
|820p
|1.7%
|Cerillion PLC
|AIM:CER
|306p
|1.7%
|Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
|LSE:CGT
|4,410p
|1.8%
|Treatt plc
|LSE:TET
|540p
|1.8%
|Herald Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:HRI
|1,506p
|1.8%
|Ceres Power Holdings plc
|AIM:CWR
|522p
|1.9%
|Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
|LSE:MNL
|615p
|1.9%
|Pebble Beach Systems Group plc
|AIM:PEB
|12p
|1.9%
|Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:PHI
|430p
|2.1%
|Landore Resources Limited
|AIM:LND
|1p
|2.1%
|Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SMT
|738p
|2.1%
|Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
|LSE:PSH
|1,938p
|2.2%
|Domino's Pizza Group plc
|LSE:DOM
|360p
|2.2%
|Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC
|LSE:USA
|195p
|2.3%
|RWS Holdings plc
|AIM:RWS
|658p
|2.4%
|Cardiff Property Plc
|LSE:CDFF
|1,725p
|2.4%
|Ruffer Investment Company Limited
|LSE:RICA
|244p
|2.4%
|International Biotechnology Trust plc
|LSE:IBT
|762p
|2.5%
|Hummingbird Resources PLC
|AIM:HUM
|30p
|2.5%
|Allianz Technology Trust PLC
|LSE:ATT
|2,125p
|2.5%
|IndigoVision Group plc
|AIM:IND
|385p
|2.5%
|Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc
|LSE:PCGH
|250p
|2.5%
|Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC
|LSE:BGS
|189p
|2.6%
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc
|LSE:SPX
|9,784p
|2.6%
|Tristel Plc
|AIM:TSTL
|520p
|2.6%
|YouGov plc
|AIM:YOU
|745p
|2.7%
|boohoo group plc
|AIM:BOO
|387p
|2.8%
|Games Workshop Group PLC
|LSE:GAW
|7,860p
|2.8%
Source: S&P Capital IQ
|New 52-week lows
|Wednesday, 3 June 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from lo
|Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited
|AIM:MPL
|0p
|0.0%
|Impellam Group PLC
|AIM:IPEL
|251p
|0.0%
|London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C.
|LSE:LFI
|34p
|1.6%
|J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
|LSE:SMJ
|111p
|2.7%
|DWF Group plc
|LSE:DWF
|67p
|3.0%
Source: S&P Capital IQ
|Shorts
|Wednesday, 3 June 2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|19.6%
|3
|0.0%
|HAMMERSON PLC
|12.5%
|8
|-1.0%
|DEBENHAMS PLC
|9.5%
|2
|0.0%
|EASYJET PLC
|8.2%
|6
|-0.3%
|Royal Mail Plc
|8.1%
|7
|0.0%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|8.1%
|6
|0.0%
|THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC
|7.5%
|5
|0.0%
|CARILLION PLC
|7.2%
|6
|0.0%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|6.7%
|6
|0.6%
|METRO BANK PLC
|6.7%
|4
|-1.3%
|PEARSON PLC
|6.6%
|7
|-0.4%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|5.8%
|4
|0.0%
|CAPITA PLC
|5.6%
|4
|-0.1%
|ASCENTIAL PLC
|5.5%
|5
|-0.3%
|GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
|5.2%
|4
|0.0%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.1%
|1
|0.0%
|PETROFAC LTD
|5.1%
|4
|0.0%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|4.8%
|2
|0.0%
|IQE PLC
|4.8%
|3
|0.0%
|INTU PROPERTIES PLC
|4.6%
|2
|0.4%
|DIGNITY PLC
|4.5%
|3
|-0.1%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|4.3%
|5
|-1.6%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|4.2%
|5
|0.2%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.2%
|3
|0.1%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|4.2%
|2
|-1.1%
|TUI AG
|4.1%
|4
|-0.2%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|4.0%
|4
|0.0%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|3.8%
|4
|0.0%
|VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
|3.7%
|4
|-0.1%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|3.6%
|4
|-0.6%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|3.5%
|5
|-0.1%
|BURBERRY GROUP PLC
|3.4%
|4
|0.1%
|EQUINITI GROUP PLC
|3.4%
|4
|0.0%
|AGGREKO PLC
|3.4%
|3
|0.0%
|DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST
|3.3%
|3
|-0.1%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|3.2%
|2
|-1.9%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|3.0%
|4
|NEW
|A.G. Barr PLC
|3.0%
|2
|0.0%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|2.9%
|4
|0.0%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|2.9%
|3
|0.0%
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|2.9%
|4
|0.0%
|NEWRIVER REIT PLC
|2.8%
|3
|NEW
|VALARIS PLC
|2.8%
|1
|NEW
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|2.7%
|4
|-0.5%
|AA PLC
|2.7%
|3
|-1.9%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|2.6%
|4
|-0.7%
|TED BAKER
|2.6%
|4
|NEW
|VICTREX PLC
|2.5%
|3
|-0.8%
|Signature Aviation PLC
|2.5%
|4
|-1.6%
|RESTAURANT GROUP PLC
|2.5%
|3
|NEW
Source: FCA
|Upgrades
|Wednesday, 3 June 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|IGas Energy plc
|AIM:IGAS
|350.0%
|-79.9%
|-81%
|Shield Therapeutics plc
|AIM:STX
|220.4%
|660.6%
|-
|Flutter Entertainment plc
|LSE:FLTR
|153.1%
|1.3%
|-5%
|LoopUp Group plc
|AIM:LOOP
|111.5%
|132.7%
|-43%
|Serica Energy plc
|AIM:SQZ
|58.6%
|-67.8%
|-76%
|Ramsdens Holdings PLC
|AIM:RFX
|56.7%
|-53.4%
|-54%
|Halfords Group plc
|LSE:HFD
|38.4%
|-29.0%
|-
|Titon Holdings Plc
|AIM:TON
|37.6%
|37.6%
|-36%
|Bloomsbury Publishing plc
|LSE:BMY
|24.1%
|-48.8%
|-51%
|Watches of Switzerland Group PLC
|LSE:WOSG
|23.1%
|-39.9%
|-
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|AIM:EKF
|22.4%
|27.3%
|34%
|Barclays PLC
|LSE:BARC
|19.6%
|-
|-
|McBride plc
|LSE:MCB
|14.4%
|12.9%
|-
|Frontier Developments plc
|AIM:FDEV
|14.2%
|19.1%
|30%
|Mattioli Woods plc
|AIM:MTW
|14.1%
|14.1%
|7%
|Ebiquity plc
|AIM:EBQ
|13.6%
|-49.5%
|-50%
|Zotefoams plc
|LSE:ZTF
|12.1%
|-26.5%
|-49%
|Zotefoams plc
|LSE:ZTF
|12.1%
|-26.5%
|-49%
|Renewi plc
|LSE:RWI
|10.9%
|11.1%
|-6%
|boohoo group plc
|AIM:BOO
|10.5%
|-7.6%
|7%
|Dart Group PLC
|AIM:DTG
|10.3%
|33.8%
|70%
|Joules Group Plc
|AIM:JOUL
|10.2%
|-44.0%
|-57%
|Totally plc
|AIM:TLY
|9.9%
|9.9%
|900%
|Antofagasta plc
|LSE:ANTO
|9.2%
|-68.7%
|-79%
|Tyman plc
|LSE:TYMN
|9.0%
|-44.8%
|-54%
|Playtech plc
|LSE:PTEC
|8.2%
|-34.9%
|-68%
|Warpaint London PLC
|AIM:W7L
|7.7%
|7.7%
|-43%
|ASOS Plc
|AIM:ASC
|7.4%
|-
|-
|Centamin plc
|LSE:CEY
|6.8%
|33.3%
|114%
|IntegraFin Holdings plc
|LSE:IHP
|6.5%
|-8.6%
|-6%
|Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
|LSE:ALFA
|6.3%
|-63.9%
|-87%
|Focusrite Plc
|AIM:TUNE
|6.2%
|6.7%
|26%
|President Energy Plc
|AIM:PPC
|6.1%
|12.9%
|-96%
|Team17 Group PLC
|AIM:TM17
|5.1%
|11.5%
|45%
|Motorpoint Group plc
|LSE:MOTR
|4.9%
|4.9%
|15%
|Serabi Gold plc
|AIM:SRB
|4.8%
|-5.3%
|-
|IWG plc
|LSE:IWG
|4.2%
|-79.7%
|-85%
|IMI plc
|LSE:IMI
|4.2%
|-22.7%
|-26%
|B&M European Value Retail S.A.
|LSE:BME
|4.1%
|0.5%
|-
|Rio Tinto Group
|LSE:RIO
|4.0%
|-5.6%
|-10%
|G4S plc
|LSE:GFS
|3.9%
|-46.8%
|-48%
|Petropavlovsk PLC
|LSE:POG
|3.8%
|28.6%
|-
|AJ Bell plc
|LSE:AJB
|3.8%
|-8.7%
|-8%
|Polymetal International plc
|LSE:POLY
|3.7%
|18.5%
|47%
|Ascential plc
|LSE:ASCL
|3.4%
|-76.7%
|-78%
|De La Rue plc
|LSE:DLAR
|3.2%
|3.2%
|-71%
|Standard Life Aberdeen plc
|LSE:SLA
|3.1%
|-24.7%
|-36%
|Keywords Studios plc
|AIM:KWS
|3.1%
|-26.7%
|-28%
|YouGov plc
|AIM:YOU
|3.1%
|-4.7%
|3%
|Convatec Group Plc
|LSE:CTEC
|3.0%
|1.2%
|-14%
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|AIM:AMS
|3.0%
|-23.9%
|-26%
Source: S&P Capital IQ
|Downgrades
|Wednesday, 3 June 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|The Restaurant Group plc
|LSE:RTN
|-87.8%
|-99.5%
|-100%
|TI Fluid Systems plc
|LSE:TIFS
|-80.5%
|-92.3%
|-94%
|HSS Hire Group plc
|LSE:HSS
|-79.7%
|-79.7%
|-68%
|Hotel Chocolat Group Plc
|AIM:HOTC
|-77.9%
|-85.6%
|-86%
|Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
|LSE:RR.
|-75.7%
|-94.8%
|-96%
|Henry Boot PLC
|LSE:BOOT
|-73.4%
|-73.4%
|-74%
|4imprint Group plc
|LSE:FOUR
|-72.5%
|-83.6%
|-83%
|Oxford BioMedica plc
|LSE:OXB
|-70.6%
|-51.3%
|-90%
|Draper Esprit plc
|AIM:GROW
|-69.3%
|-69.3%
|-73%
|Hunting PLC
|LSE:HTG
|-68.2%
|-86.2%
|-92%
|MJ Gleeson plc
|LSE:GLE
|-62.3%
|-77.1%
|-77%
|Card Factory plc
|LSE:CARD
|-58.1%
|-81.9%
|-86%
|Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|LSE:FSTA
|-57.9%
|-69.3%
|-
|National Express Group PLC
|LSE:NEX
|-56.3%
|-69.0%
|-69%
|J D Wetherspoon plc
|LSE:JDW
|-53.9%
|-
|-
|Beazley plc
|LSE:BEZ
|-53.1%
|-95.6%
|-97%
|Mears Group plc
|LSE:MER
|-52.9%
|-61.4%
|-64%
|Cineworld Group plc
|LSE:CINE
|-52.1%
|-74.0%
|-80%
|NEXT plc
|LSE:NXT
|-49.6%
|-83.4%
|-83%
|Flowtech Fluidpower plc
|AIM:FLO
|-48.5%
|-50.8%
|-64%
|Iofina plc
|AIM:IOF
|-47.3%
|-47.3%
|-2%
|The Vitec Group plc
|LSE:VTC
|-46.0%
|-74.0%
|-81%
|Accrol Group Holdings plc
|AIM:ACRL
|-45.8%
|-45.8%
|-50%
|Countryside Properties PLC
|LSE:CSP
|-44.2%
|-50.1%
|-51%
|Costain Group PLC
|LSE:COST
|-44.2%
|-61.5%
|-81%
|ScS Group plc
|LSE:SCS
|-38.3%
|-
|-
|M.P. Evans Group plc
|AIM:MPE
|-36.6%
|-18.4%
|-29%
|Hollywood Bowl Group plc
|LSE:BOWL
|-36.4%
|-75.0%
|-74%
|Morgan Sindall Group plc
|LSE:MGNS
|-36.3%
|-52.2%
|-50%
|Vivo Energy plc
|LSE:VVO
|-34.3%
|-47.9%
|-52%
|Howden Joinery Group Plc
|LSE:HWDN
|-33.2%
|-42.4%
|-41%
|Crest Nicholson Holdings plc
|LSE:CRST
|-32.4%
|-49.4%
|-61%
|Coats Group plc
|LSE:COA
|-32.2%
|-63.4%
|-66%
|Capital & Counties Properties PLC
|LSE:CAPC
|-32.1%
|-62.9%
|-45%
|Pets at Home Group Plc
|LSE:PETS
|-30.9%
|-31.4%
|-26%
|Saga plc
|LSE:SAGA
|-30.3%
|-81.9%
|-82%
|intu properties plc
|LSE:INTU
|-30.1%
|-58.4%
|-70%
|Balfour Beatty plc
|LSE:BBY
|-30.0%
|-46.6%
|-48%
|The Go-Ahead Group plc
|LSE:GOG
|-29.6%
|-46.8%
|-47%
|Empiric Student Property plc
|LSE:ESP
|-29.5%
|-54.9%
|-56%
|Centrica plc
|LSE:CNA
|-28.8%
|-49.1%
|-65%
|Royal Mail plc
|LSE:RMG
|-27.6%
|-48.9%
|-
|Glencore plc
|LSE:GLEN
|-27.6%
|-72.1%
|-86%
|TheWorks.co.uk plc
|LSE:WRKS
|-27.6%
|-35.8%
|-67%
|Travis Perkins plc
|LSE:TPK
|-27.6%
|-52.7%
|-54%
|3i Group plc
|LSE:III
|-27.2%
|-25.6%
|-24%
|DWF Group plc
|LSE:DWF
|-27.0%
|-39.5%
|-
|Standard Chartered PLC
|LSE:STAN
|-26.5%
|-
|-
|The Unite Group plc
|LSE:UTG
|-26.4%
|-51.6%
|-48%
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|LSE:IHG
|-26.2%
|-62.8%
|-66%
|AA plc
|LSE:AA.
|-26.1%
|-32.3%
|-35%
|Mitie Group plc
|LSE:MTO
|-24.5%
|-29.8%
|-
|ZOO Digital Group plc
|AIM:ZOO
|-24.3%
|-25.0%
|-
|ZOO Digital Group plc
|AIM:ZOO
|-24.3%
|-25.0%
|-
|SDX Energy plc
|AIM:SDX
|-23.9%
|-43.5%
|-75%
|Regional REIT Limited
|LSE:RGL
|-23.5%
|-23.5%
|-26%
|Airtel Africa Plc
|LSE:AAF
|-23.2%
|-38.4%
|-
|First Derivatives plc
|AIM:FDP
|-23.0%
|-31.8%
|-33%
|Taylor Wimpey plc
|LSE:TW.
|-22.7%
|-40.5%
|-42%
|Clarkson PLC
|LSE:CKN
|-22.3%
|-36.8%
|-37%
|Investec Group
|LSE:INVP
|-22.3%
|-46.0%
|-47%
|Hochschild Mining plc
|LSE:HOC
|-21.9%
|-41.6%
|-27%
|RPS Group plc
|LSE:RPS
|-21.9%
|-53.4%
|-68%
|Palace Capital Plc
|LSE:PCA
|-21.8%
|-14.5%
|-18%
|Marshalls plc
|LSE:MSLH
|-21.8%
|-39.7%
|-39%
|Hansard Global Plc
|LSE:HSD
|-21.6%
|-23.8%
|-35%
|Vistry Group PLC
|LSE:VTY
|-21.2%
|-43.4%
|-35%
|Town Centre Securities PLC
|LSE:TOWN
|-20.9%
|-24.8%
|-28%
|N Brown Group plc
|LSE:BWNG
|-20.0%
|-22.6%
|-
|Dixons Carphone plc
|LSE:DC.
|-19.1%
|-
|-
|Keystone Law Group plc
|AIM:KEYS
|-18.9%
|-37.2%
|-39%
|Vodafone Group Plc
|LSE:VOD
|-18.9%
|-25.4%
|-34%
|Petrofac Limited
|LSE:PFC
|-18.8%
|-39.3%
|-54%
|RDI REIT P.L.C.
|LSE:RDI
|-18.7%
|-37.4%
|-35%
|CRH plc
|LSE:CRH
|-18.6%
|-34.9%
|-38%
|Redrow plc
|LSE:RDW
|-18.5%
|-38.2%
|-
|Network International Holdings plc
|LSE:NETW
|-18.4%
|-48.0%
|-50%
|PageGroup plc
|LSE:PAGE
|-18.3%
|-56.6%
|-65%
|Hays plc
|LSE:HAS
|-18.1%
|-60.0%
|-
|Close Brothers Group plc
|LSE:CBG
|-18.1%
|-33.7%
|-38%
|Kainos Group plc
|LSE:KNOS
|-17.9%
|-24.9%
|-27%
|Polypipe Group plc
|LSE:PLP
|-17.7%
|-31.3%
|-35%
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|LSE:RDSA
|-17.7%
|-
|-
|Hammerson plc
|LSE:HMSO
|-17.5%
|-44.1%
|-52%
|Dignity plc
|LSE:DTY
|-17.1%
|-38.3%
|-43%
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|LSE:RDSB
|-16.8%
|-
|-
|Persimmon Plc
|LSE:PSN
|-16.7%
|-36.4%
|-39%
|PayPoint plc
|LSE:PAY
|-16.2%
|-33.1%
|-37%
|Vesuvius plc
|LSE:VSVS
|-16.0%
|-42.7%
|-57%
|Helical plc
|LSE:HLCL
|-16.0%
|-25.4%
|-
|Paragon Banking Group PLC
|LSE:PAG
|-15.8%
|-22.9%
|-26%
|Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd
|AIM:RQIH
|-15.6%
|-15.6%
|-22%
|Harworth Group plc
|LSE:HWG
|-15.3%
|-15.2%
|16%
|Ricardo plc
|LSE:RCDO
|-15.1%
|-17.9%
|-39%
|British Land Company Plc
|LSE:BLND
|-14.9%
|-25.5%
|-27%
|Games Workshop Group PLC
|LSE:GAW
|-14.8%
|-26.3%
|-17%
|Capital & Regional Plc
|LSE:CAL
|-14.7%
|-26.5%
|-51%
|Marks and Spencer Group plc
|LSE:MKS
|-14.6%
|-57.6%
|-63%
|Restore plc
|AIM:RST
|-14.5%
|-46.3%
|-47%
|Breedon Group plc
|AIM:BREE
|-13.9%
|-31.6%
|-34%
|Urban Logistics REIT plc
|AIM:SHED
|-13.8%
|-25.2%
|-
|GCP Student Living plc
|LSE:DIGS
|-13.8%
|-32.4%
|-39%
|Numis Corporation Plc
|AIM:NUM
|-13.7%
|-20.5%
|-
|Associated British Foods plc
|LSE:ABF
|-13.6%
|-
|-
|Mondi plc
|LSE:MNDI
|-13.2%
|-27.0%
|-43%
|CLS Holdings plc
|LSE:CLI
|-13.2%
|-23.2%
|-30%
|Great Portland Estates Plc
|LSE:GPOR
|-13.1%
|-20.5%
|-16%
|Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
|AIM:NFC
|-13.0%
|-23.2%
|-24%
|Burford Capital Limited
|AIM:BUR
|-12.8%
|-20.3%
|-25%
|Biffa plc
|LSE:BIFF
|-12.6%
|-23.6%
|-
|Signature Aviation plc
|LSE:SIG
|-12.6%
|-64.7%
|-76%
|Kingfisher plc
|LSE:KGF
|-12.3%
|-22.2%
|-
|Stagecoach Group plc
|LSE:SGC
|-12.3%
|-22.1%
|-23%
|Tate & Lyle plc
|LSE:TATE
|-12.2%
|-13.7%
|-12%
|STV Group plc
|LSE:STVG
|-12.0%
|-27.4%
|-31%
|The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
|LSE:RBS
|-11.9%
|-
|-
|Intermediate Capital Group plc
|LSE:ICP
|-11.4%
|-23.6%
|-
|Tesco PLC
|LSE:TSCO
|-11.3%
|-20.0%
|-19%
|BT Group plc
|LSE:BT.A
|-11.2%
|-16.8%
|-24%
|Ibstock plc
|LSE:IBST
|-11.1%
|-40.5%
|-46%
|St. Modwen Properties PLC
|LSE:SMP
|-11.0%
|-15.4%
|-13%
|Duke Royalty Limited
|AIM:DUKE
|-11.0%
|-11.5%
|-23%
|Dunelm Group plc
|LSE:DNLM
|-10.9%
|-26.8%
|-20%
|FirstGroup plc
|LSE:FGP
|-10.8%
|-53.1%
|-
|BP p.l.c.
|LSE:BP.
|-10.8%
|-
|-
|Burberry Group plc
|LSE:BRBY
|-10.8%
|-38.2%
|-40%
|Land Securities Group plc
|LSE:LAND
|-10.7%
|-20.8%
|-22%
|Kier Group plc
|LSE:KIE
|-10.1%
|-
|-
|Renew Holdings plc
|AIM:RNWH
|-9.9%
|-13.6%
|-12%
|Barratt Developments PLC
|LSE:BDEV
|-9.8%
|-32.3%
|-
|Experian plc
|LSE:EXPN
|-9.7%
|-19.0%
|-20%
|Keller Group plc
|LSE:KLR
|-9.6%
|-27.8%
|-36%
|Coca-Cola HBC AG
|LSE:CCH
|-9.3%
|-33.4%
|-33%
|Shaftesbury PLC
|LSE:SHB
|-9.3%
|-33.1%
|-39%
|EVRAZ plc
|LSE:EVR
|-9.1%
|-43.8%
|-58%
|Science in Sport plc
|AIM:SIS
|-9.1%
|-9.1%
|-99%
|Watkin Jones Plc
|AIM:WJG
|-8.5%
|-12.2%
|-10%
|Rathbone Brothers Plc
|LSE:RAT
|-8.4%
|-31.2%
|-39%
|Grafton Group plc
|LSE:GFTU
|-8.1%
|-39.1%
|-49%
|Bellway p.l.c.
|LSE:BWY
|-8.0%
|-
|-
|The Berkeley Group Holdings plc
|LSE:BKG
|-7.9%
|-20.2%
|-
|FDM Group (Holdings) plc
|LSE:FDM
|-7.7%
|-20.3%
|-22%
|Volution Group plc
|LSE:FAN
|-7.6%
|-28.8%
|-29%
|Forterra plc
|LSE:FORT
|-7.6%
|-44.4%
|-50%
|AFH Financial Group Plc
|AIM:AFHP
|-7.1%
|-7.0%
|-12%
|Redde Northgate plc
|LSE:REDD
|-7.0%
|-13.6%
|-
|Senior plc
|LSE:SNR
|-7.0%
|-59.2%
|-80%
|Sigma Capital Group plc
|AIM:SGM
|-6.9%
|-31.3%
|-35%
|Meggitt PLC
|LSE:MGGT
|-6.9%
|-44.3%
|-44%
|Spectris plc
|LSE:SXS
|-6.8%
|-30.4%
|-40%
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|LSE:KAZ
|-6.8%
|-30.7%
|-44%
|Morgan Advanced Materials plc
|LSE:MGAM
|-6.7%
|-29.5%
|-32%
|Central Asia Metals plc
|AIM:CAML
|-6.6%
|-31.5%
|-47%
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|LSE:ERM
|-6.6%
|-53.1%
|-55%
|Severn Trent Plc
|LSE:SVT
|-6.5%
|-10.1%
|-7%
|Capital Drilling Limited
|LSE:CAPD
|-6.5%
|-11.3%
|9%
|Gateley (Holdings) Plc
|AIM:GTLY
|-6.4%
|-8.5%
|-
|River and Mercantile Group PLC
|LSE:RIV
|-6.3%
|-
|-
|Direct Line Insurance Group plc
|LSE:DLG
|-6.3%
|-4.3%
|-14%
|Informa plc
|LSE:INF
|-6.2%
|-49.0%
|-50%
|TT Electronics plc
|LSE:TTG
|-6.2%
|-40.5%
|-45%
|Equiniti Group plc
|LSE:EQN
|-6.2%
|-30.1%
|-35%
|Smart Metering Systems plc
|AIM:SMS
|-6.2%
|-38.4%
|-49%
|HSBC Holdings plc
|LSE:HSBA
|-6.1%
|-
|-
|ITV plc
|LSE:ITV
|-6.1%
|-35.3%
|-38%
|Begbies Traynor Group plc
|AIM:BEG
|-6.1%
|-5.9%
|-
|Knights Group Holdings plc
|AIM:KGH
|-6.0%
|-6.0%
|-5%
|Pearson plc
|LSE:PSON
|-5.5%
|-27.7%
|-47%
|Drax Group plc
|LSE:DRX
|-5.5%
|-14.5%
|-17%
|Residential Secure Income plc
|LSE:RESI
|-5.4%
|-21.9%
|-13%
|NewRiver REIT plc
|LSE:NRR
|-5.4%
|-6.6%
|-17%
|Intertek Group plc
|LSE:ITRK
|-5.2%
|-25.2%
|-26%
|John Wood Group PLC
|LSE:WG.
|-5.2%
|-50.6%
|-62%
|RHI Magnesita N.V.
|LSE:RHIM
|-5.2%
|-38.6%
|-51%
|Sirius Real Estate Limited
|LSE:SRE
|-5.1%
|-11.9%
|-1%
|RSA Insurance Group plc
|LSE:RSA
|-5.1%
|-12.5%
|-17%
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|LSE:LRE
|-5.0%
|-38.9%
|-40%
|HomeServe plc
|LSE:HSV
|-5.0%
|-8.4%
|-5%
|SEGRO Plc
|LSE:SGRO
|-4.7%
|-7.6%
|-7%
|Anglo American plc
|LSE:AAL
|-4.7%
|-38.5%
|-33%
|Bodycote plc
|LSE:BOY
|-4.6%
|-45.5%
|-49%
|McKay Securities Plc
|LSE:MCKS
|-4.6%
|-4.6%
|-
|James Fisher and Sons plc
|LSE:FSJ
|-4.6%
|-28.2%
|-30%
|Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
|AIM:YNGA
|-4.4%
|-8.8%
|-10%
|Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
|AIM:YNGA
|-4.4%
|-8.8%
|-10%
|Micro Focus International plc
|LSE:MCRO
|-4.3%
|-7.4%
|-40%
|Workspace Group plc
|LSE:WKP
|-4.2%
|-14.4%
|-
|Serco Group plc
|LSE:SRP
|-4.1%
|-15.2%
|-21%
|Learning Technologies Group plc
|AIM:LTG
|-4.0%
|-14.9%
|-8%
|Judges Scientific plc
|AIM:JDG
|-4.0%
|-30.7%
|-22%
|Bunzl plc
|LSE:BNZL
|-3.9%
|-25.2%
|-27%
|JD Sports Fashion plc
|LSE:JD.
|-3.9%
|-31.1%
|-
|Sabre Insurance Group Plc
|LSE:SBRE
|-3.9%
|-2.3%
|-14%
|Mediclinic International plc
|LSE:MDC
|-3.8%
|-13.0%
|-23%
|QinetiQ Group plc
|LSE:QQ.
|-3.7%
|-9.8%
|-3%
|Rightmove plc
|LSE:RMV
|-3.5%
|-40.0%
|-41%
|Electrocomponents plc
|LSE:ECM
|-3.4%
|-27.8%
|-34%
|Gooch & Housego PLC
|AIM:GHH
|-3.3%
|-34.5%
|-52%
|Ashtead Group plc
|LSE:AHT
|-3.2%
|-
|-
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|LSE:MONY
|-3.2%
|-10.6%
|-14%
|United Utilities Group PLC
|LSE:UU.
|-3.1%
|-11.0%
|0%
Source: S&P Capital IQ