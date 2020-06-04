Ideas Farm: Nothing wrong with backing winners

For many investors, the fantasy investment is the super stock they find before anyone else. Perhaps it is a stock that’s recently floated in trying market conditions, such as Asos (ASC) during the dotcom bust in 2001. Or it could be a stock that has fallen out of favour due to an uninspiring run of trading that masks the real underlying value of its business, such as Games Workshop (GAW) four years ago. It is a tantalising prospect. From its 20p IPO to its 2018 highs, Asos delivered a near-400-fold capital return. Meanwhile Games Workshop has delivered a 17-fold return over four years as it leveraged its loyal fan base and investors woke up to the value of its brand. And there seem to be new, albeit less high-profile, examples of such wonder stocks tantalising investors all the time. Hydrogen fuel cell specialist ITM Power (ITM), for example, has recently been making eye-popping returns after many years of decidedly unspectacular performance.

Investors hunting for such prospects may be attracted to the list of shares hitting new 52-week lows in our Ideas Farm. However, anyone taking this approach is likely to have the odds stacked against them. More often than not, shares hitting lows have terrible prospects. And even when shares are on the floor but the company they are issued by seems to offer promise, there are some difficult questions investors need to answer, namely: am I missing something that is obvious to everyone else?; and will other investors ever get on board with the story I think I’ve found?

Indeed, for those investors interested in playing the odds rather than trying to find the next big thing before anyone else does, it is our table of shares of companies hitting new 52-week highs that should be of most interest. When it comes to investing in shares, there is nothing bad about coming to an investment story a bit late as long as the investment case has longevity. Clearly, judging how long a trend can persist is not without challenges, but strong momentum is a good indicator that positive developments may have legs. After all, while the so-called 'madness of crowds' can lead to substantial market folly, it is more common to find the market displaying the 'wisdom of crowds' which can illuminate trends investors can profit from.

Our table of stocks hitting 52-week highs continues to highlight a number of popular investment trends based on the niche investment trusts appearing on the list. However, there are many other themes the list highlights that are more company-specific. Two of the shares in this week's tips section exemplify this, and while neither features in this week’s list of new highs, both have appeared on the list in the recent past.

Both are recent floats that have managed to capture investors' imaginations despite the impact of Covid-19. As a business administration specialist, prospects are bright for FRP Advisory (FRP) at a time when they look very dim for others. Meanwhile, the attempts of Helios Towers (HTWS) to generate income from its expanding network of mobile phone masts in Africa should face relatively little challenge from the ructions of the current crisis. What’s more, long-term growth prospects in its end markets look very enticing even if there are some noteworthy regional risks.

Other shares looked at in the tips section take some inspiration from the top holdings of fund managers. Property company CLS (CLI) has been battered over fears of the potential impact of coronavirus on its tenants and long-term demand for the offices it owns. However, it appeared in our most recent UK Smaller Companies best ideas table and the tenant base looks more resilient to us than one may first assume. Dual-listed Irish ingredients company Kerry Group (KYGA), meanwhile, has been finding favour with sustainability-focused investors due to its work making food products more healthy while retaining flavour. The comments included in the tip article from one of Nordea’s ESG experts on the company’s virtues are illuminating. That said, Kerry does not quite make it into this week's best ideas list, which is focused on Global Sustainable best ideas. For stocks to be included they must be in the top five holdings of the top-performing sustainable funds we track.

New 52-week highs Wednesday, 3 June 2020 Name TIDM Price % from hi Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc AIM:CMCL 1,308p 0.0% ITM Power Plc AIM:ITM 317p 0.0% Civitas Social Housing PLC LSE:CSH 108p 0.4% Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc LSE:BGEU 1,005p 0.5% JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc LSE:JFJ 513p 0.6% Codemasters Group Holdings Plc AIM:CDM 336p 0.6% Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc LSE:MWY 650p 0.6% Bango plc AIM:BGO 160p 0.7% Amryt Pharma plc AIM:AMYT 134p 0.7% Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC LSE:AJIT 645p 0.8% JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc LSE:JPS 451p 0.8% Numis Corporation Plc AIM:NUM 312p 1.0% Ideagen plc AIM:IDEA 206p 1.0% Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc LSE:MTE 1,215p 1.0% Jersey Electricity plc LSE:JEL 482p 1.2% Smithson Investment Trust PLC LSE:SSON 1,472p 1.3% Stock Spirits Group PLC LSE:STCK 246p 1.4% Flutter Entertainment plc LSE:FLTR 10,890p 1.4% Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc LSE:EWI 252p 1.6% Volvere plc AIM:VLE 1,525p 1.6% Personal Assets Trust plc LSE:PNL 44,000p 1.7% WANdisco plc AIM:WAND 820p 1.7% Cerillion PLC AIM:CER 306p 1.7% Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c LSE:CGT 4,410p 1.8% Treatt plc LSE:TET 540p 1.8% Herald Investment Trust PLC LSE:HRI 1,506p 1.8% Ceres Power Holdings plc AIM:CWR 522p 1.9% Manchester & London Investment Trust plc LSE:MNL 615p 1.9% Pebble Beach Systems Group plc AIM:PEB 12p 1.9% Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC LSE:PHI 430p 2.1% Landore Resources Limited AIM:LND 1p 2.1% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC LSE:SMT 738p 2.1% Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. LSE:PSH 1,938p 2.2% Domino's Pizza Group plc LSE:DOM 360p 2.2% Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC LSE:USA 195p 2.3% RWS Holdings plc AIM:RWS 658p 2.4% Cardiff Property Plc LSE:CDFF 1,725p 2.4% Ruffer Investment Company Limited LSE:RICA 244p 2.4% International Biotechnology Trust plc LSE:IBT 762p 2.5% Hummingbird Resources PLC AIM:HUM 30p 2.5% Allianz Technology Trust PLC LSE:ATT 2,125p 2.5% IndigoVision Group plc AIM:IND 385p 2.5% Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc LSE:PCGH 250p 2.5% Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC LSE:BGS 189p 2.6% Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc LSE:SPX 9,784p 2.6% Tristel Plc AIM:TSTL 520p 2.6% YouGov plc AIM:YOU 745p 2.7% boohoo group plc AIM:BOO 387p 2.8% Games Workshop Group PLC LSE:GAW 7,860p 2.8%

New 52-week lows Wednesday, 3 June 2020 Name TIDM Price % from lo Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited AIM:MPL 0p 0.0% Impellam Group PLC AIM:IPEL 251p 0.0% London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. LSE:LFI 34p 1.6% J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC LSE:SMJ 111p 2.7% DWF Group plc LSE:DWF 67p 3.0%

Shorts Wednesday, 3 June 2020 Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest PREMIER OIL PLC 19.6% 3 0.0% HAMMERSON PLC 12.5% 8 -1.0% DEBENHAMS PLC 9.5% 2 0.0% EASYJET PLC 8.2% 6 -0.3% Royal Mail Plc 8.1% 7 0.0% TULLOW OIL PLC 8.1% 6 0.0% THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC 7.5% 5 0.0% CARILLION PLC 7.2% 6 0.0% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 6.7% 6 0.6% METRO BANK PLC 6.7% 4 -1.3% PEARSON PLC 6.6% 7 -0.4% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 5.8% 4 0.0% CAPITA PLC 5.6% 4 -0.1% ASCENTIAL PLC 5.5% 5 -0.3% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5.2% 4 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.1% 1 0.0% PETROFAC LTD 5.1% 4 0.0% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 4.8% 2 0.0% IQE PLC 4.8% 3 0.0% INTU PROPERTIES PLC 4.6% 2 0.4% DIGNITY PLC 4.5% 3 -0.1% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 4.3% 5 -1.6% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 4.2% 5 0.2% FUTURE PLC 4.2% 3 0.1% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 4.2% 2 -1.1% TUI AG 4.1% 4 -0.2% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 4.0% 4 0.0% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.8% 4 0.0% VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.7% 4 -0.1% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.6% 4 -0.6% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.5% 5 -0.1% BURBERRY GROUP PLC 3.4% 4 0.1% EQUINITI GROUP PLC 3.4% 4 0.0% AGGREKO PLC 3.4% 3 0.0% DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST 3.3% 3 -0.1% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.2% 2 -1.9% Primary Health Properties PLC 3.0% 4 NEW A.G. Barr PLC 3.0% 2 0.0% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 2.9% 4 0.0% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 2.9% 3 0.0% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 2.9% 4 0.0% NEWRIVER REIT PLC 2.8% 3 NEW VALARIS PLC 2.8% 1 NEW CINEWORLD GROUP 2.7% 4 -0.5% AA PLC 2.7% 3 -1.9% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 2.6% 4 -0.7% TED BAKER 2.6% 4 NEW VICTREX PLC 2.5% 3 -0.8% Signature Aviation PLC 2.5% 4 -1.6% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.5% 3 NEW

Upgrades Wednesday, 3 June 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr IGas Energy plc AIM:IGAS 350.0% -79.9% -81% Shield Therapeutics plc AIM:STX 220.4% 660.6% - Flutter Entertainment plc LSE:FLTR 153.1% 1.3% -5% LoopUp Group plc AIM:LOOP 111.5% 132.7% -43% Serica Energy plc AIM:SQZ 58.6% -67.8% -76% Ramsdens Holdings PLC AIM:RFX 56.7% -53.4% -54% Halfords Group plc LSE:HFD 38.4% -29.0% - Titon Holdings Plc AIM:TON 37.6% 37.6% -36% Bloomsbury Publishing plc LSE:BMY 24.1% -48.8% -51% Watches of Switzerland Group PLC LSE:WOSG 23.1% -39.9% - EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc AIM:EKF 22.4% 27.3% 34% Barclays PLC LSE:BARC 19.6% - - McBride plc LSE:MCB 14.4% 12.9% - Frontier Developments plc AIM:FDEV 14.2% 19.1% 30% Mattioli Woods plc AIM:MTW 14.1% 14.1% 7% Ebiquity plc AIM:EBQ 13.6% -49.5% -50% Zotefoams plc LSE:ZTF 12.1% -26.5% -49% Zotefoams plc LSE:ZTF 12.1% -26.5% -49% Renewi plc LSE:RWI 10.9% 11.1% -6% boohoo group plc AIM:BOO 10.5% -7.6% 7% Dart Group PLC AIM:DTG 10.3% 33.8% 70% Joules Group Plc AIM:JOUL 10.2% -44.0% -57% Totally plc AIM:TLY 9.9% 9.9% 900% Antofagasta plc LSE:ANTO 9.2% -68.7% -79% Tyman plc LSE:TYMN 9.0% -44.8% -54% Playtech plc LSE:PTEC 8.2% -34.9% -68% Warpaint London PLC AIM:W7L 7.7% 7.7% -43% ASOS Plc AIM:ASC 7.4% - - Centamin plc LSE:CEY 6.8% 33.3% 114% IntegraFin Holdings plc LSE:IHP 6.5% -8.6% -6% Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC LSE:ALFA 6.3% -63.9% -87% Focusrite Plc AIM:TUNE 6.2% 6.7% 26% President Energy Plc AIM:PPC 6.1% 12.9% -96% Team17 Group PLC AIM:TM17 5.1% 11.5% 45% Motorpoint Group plc LSE:MOTR 4.9% 4.9% 15% Serabi Gold plc AIM:SRB 4.8% -5.3% - IWG plc LSE:IWG 4.2% -79.7% -85% IMI plc LSE:IMI 4.2% -22.7% -26% B&M European Value Retail S.A. LSE:BME 4.1% 0.5% - Rio Tinto Group LSE:RIO 4.0% -5.6% -10% G4S plc LSE:GFS 3.9% -46.8% -48% Petropavlovsk PLC LSE:POG 3.8% 28.6% - AJ Bell plc LSE:AJB 3.8% -8.7% -8% Polymetal International plc LSE:POLY 3.7% 18.5% 47% Ascential plc LSE:ASCL 3.4% -76.7% -78% De La Rue plc LSE:DLAR 3.2% 3.2% -71% Standard Life Aberdeen plc LSE:SLA 3.1% -24.7% -36% Keywords Studios plc AIM:KWS 3.1% -26.7% -28% YouGov plc AIM:YOU 3.1% -4.7% 3% Convatec Group Plc LSE:CTEC 3.0% 1.2% -14% Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc AIM:AMS 3.0% -23.9% -26%

Downgrades Wednesday, 3 June 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr The Restaurant Group plc LSE:RTN -87.8% -99.5% -100% TI Fluid Systems plc LSE:TIFS -80.5% -92.3% -94% HSS Hire Group plc LSE:HSS -79.7% -79.7% -68% Hotel Chocolat Group Plc AIM:HOTC -77.9% -85.6% -86% Rolls-Royce Holdings plc LSE:RR. -75.7% -94.8% -96% Henry Boot PLC LSE:BOOT -73.4% -73.4% -74% 4imprint Group plc LSE:FOUR -72.5% -83.6% -83% Oxford BioMedica plc LSE:OXB -70.6% -51.3% -90% Draper Esprit plc AIM:GROW -69.3% -69.3% -73% Hunting PLC LSE:HTG -68.2% -86.2% -92% MJ Gleeson plc LSE:GLE -62.3% -77.1% -77% Card Factory plc LSE:CARD -58.1% -81.9% -86% Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. LSE:FSTA -57.9% -69.3% - National Express Group PLC LSE:NEX -56.3% -69.0% -69% J D Wetherspoon plc LSE:JDW -53.9% - - Beazley plc LSE:BEZ -53.1% -95.6% -97% Mears Group plc LSE:MER -52.9% -61.4% -64% Cineworld Group plc LSE:CINE -52.1% -74.0% -80% NEXT plc LSE:NXT -49.6% -83.4% -83% Flowtech Fluidpower plc AIM:FLO -48.5% -50.8% -64% Iofina plc AIM:IOF -47.3% -47.3% -2% The Vitec Group plc LSE:VTC -46.0% -74.0% -81% Accrol Group Holdings plc AIM:ACRL -45.8% -45.8% -50% Countryside Properties PLC LSE:CSP -44.2% -50.1% -51% Costain Group PLC LSE:COST -44.2% -61.5% -81% ScS Group plc LSE:SCS -38.3% - - M.P. Evans Group plc AIM:MPE -36.6% -18.4% -29% Hollywood Bowl Group plc LSE:BOWL -36.4% -75.0% -74% Morgan Sindall Group plc LSE:MGNS -36.3% -52.2% -50% Vivo Energy plc LSE:VVO -34.3% -47.9% -52% Howden Joinery Group Plc LSE:HWDN -33.2% -42.4% -41% Crest Nicholson Holdings plc LSE:CRST -32.4% -49.4% -61% Coats Group plc LSE:COA -32.2% -63.4% -66% Capital & Counties Properties PLC LSE:CAPC -32.1% -62.9% -45% Pets at Home Group Plc LSE:PETS -30.9% -31.4% -26% Saga plc LSE:SAGA -30.3% -81.9% -82% intu properties plc LSE:INTU -30.1% -58.4% -70% Balfour Beatty plc LSE:BBY -30.0% -46.6% -48% The Go-Ahead Group plc LSE:GOG -29.6% -46.8% -47% Empiric Student Property plc LSE:ESP -29.5% -54.9% -56% Centrica plc LSE:CNA -28.8% -49.1% -65% Royal Mail plc LSE:RMG -27.6% -48.9% - Glencore plc LSE:GLEN -27.6% -72.1% -86% TheWorks.co.uk plc LSE:WRKS -27.6% -35.8% -67% Travis Perkins plc LSE:TPK -27.6% -52.7% -54% 3i Group plc LSE:III -27.2% -25.6% -24% DWF Group plc LSE:DWF -27.0% -39.5% - Standard Chartered PLC LSE:STAN -26.5% - - The Unite Group plc LSE:UTG -26.4% -51.6% -48% InterContinental Hotels Group PLC LSE:IHG -26.2% -62.8% -66% AA plc LSE:AA. -26.1% -32.3% -35% Mitie Group plc LSE:MTO -24.5% -29.8% - ZOO Digital Group plc AIM:ZOO -24.3% -25.0% - ZOO Digital Group plc AIM:ZOO -24.3% -25.0% - SDX Energy plc AIM:SDX -23.9% -43.5% -75% Regional REIT Limited LSE:RGL -23.5% -23.5% -26% Airtel Africa Plc LSE:AAF -23.2% -38.4% - First Derivatives plc AIM:FDP -23.0% -31.8% -33% Taylor Wimpey plc LSE:TW. -22.7% -40.5% -42% Clarkson PLC LSE:CKN -22.3% -36.8% -37% Investec Group LSE:INVP -22.3% -46.0% -47% Hochschild Mining plc LSE:HOC -21.9% -41.6% -27% RPS Group plc LSE:RPS -21.9% -53.4% -68% Palace Capital Plc LSE:PCA -21.8% -14.5% -18% Marshalls plc LSE:MSLH -21.8% -39.7% -39% Hansard Global Plc LSE:HSD -21.6% -23.8% -35% Vistry Group PLC LSE:VTY -21.2% -43.4% -35% Town Centre Securities PLC LSE:TOWN -20.9% -24.8% -28% N Brown Group plc LSE:BWNG -20.0% -22.6% - Dixons Carphone plc LSE:DC. -19.1% - - Keystone Law Group plc AIM:KEYS -18.9% -37.2% -39% Vodafone Group Plc LSE:VOD -18.9% -25.4% -34% Petrofac Limited LSE:PFC -18.8% -39.3% -54% RDI REIT P.L.C. LSE:RDI -18.7% -37.4% -35% CRH plc LSE:CRH -18.6% -34.9% -38% Redrow plc LSE:RDW -18.5% -38.2% - Network International Holdings plc LSE:NETW -18.4% -48.0% -50% PageGroup plc LSE:PAGE -18.3% -56.6% -65% Hays plc LSE:HAS -18.1% -60.0% - Close Brothers Group plc LSE:CBG -18.1% -33.7% -38% Kainos Group plc LSE:KNOS -17.9% -24.9% -27% Polypipe Group plc LSE:PLP -17.7% -31.3% -35% Royal Dutch Shell plc LSE:RDSA -17.7% - - Hammerson plc LSE:HMSO -17.5% -44.1% -52% Dignity plc LSE:DTY -17.1% -38.3% -43% Royal Dutch Shell plc LSE:RDSB -16.8% - - Persimmon Plc LSE:PSN -16.7% -36.4% -39% PayPoint plc LSE:PAY -16.2% -33.1% -37% Vesuvius plc LSE:VSVS -16.0% -42.7% -57% Helical plc LSE:HLCL -16.0% -25.4% - Paragon Banking Group PLC LSE:PAG -15.8% -22.9% -26% Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd AIM:RQIH -15.6% -15.6% -22% Harworth Group plc LSE:HWG -15.3% -15.2% 16% Ricardo plc LSE:RCDO -15.1% -17.9% -39% British Land Company Plc LSE:BLND -14.9% -25.5% -27% Games Workshop Group PLC LSE:GAW -14.8% -26.3% -17% Capital & Regional Plc LSE:CAL -14.7% -26.5% -51% Marks and Spencer Group plc LSE:MKS -14.6% -57.6% -63% Restore plc AIM:RST -14.5% -46.3% -47% Breedon Group plc AIM:BREE -13.9% -31.6% -34% Urban Logistics REIT plc AIM:SHED -13.8% -25.2% - GCP Student Living plc LSE:DIGS -13.8% -32.4% -39% Numis Corporation Plc AIM:NUM -13.7% -20.5% - Associated British Foods plc LSE:ABF -13.6% - - Mondi plc LSE:MNDI -13.2% -27.0% -43% CLS Holdings plc LSE:CLI -13.2% -23.2% -30% Great Portland Estates Plc LSE:GPOR -13.1% -20.5% -16% Next Fifteen Communications Group plc AIM:NFC -13.0% -23.2% -24% Burford Capital Limited AIM:BUR -12.8% -20.3% -25% Biffa plc LSE:BIFF -12.6% -23.6% - Signature Aviation plc LSE:SIG -12.6% -64.7% -76% Kingfisher plc LSE:KGF -12.3% -22.2% - Stagecoach Group plc LSE:SGC -12.3% -22.1% -23% Tate & Lyle plc LSE:TATE -12.2% -13.7% -12% STV Group plc LSE:STVG -12.0% -27.4% -31% The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc LSE:RBS -11.9% - - Intermediate Capital Group plc LSE:ICP -11.4% -23.6% - Tesco PLC LSE:TSCO -11.3% -20.0% -19% BT Group plc LSE:BT.A -11.2% -16.8% -24% Ibstock plc LSE:IBST -11.1% -40.5% -46% St. Modwen Properties PLC LSE:SMP -11.0% -15.4% -13% Duke Royalty Limited AIM:DUKE -11.0% -11.5% -23% Dunelm Group plc LSE:DNLM -10.9% -26.8% -20% FirstGroup plc LSE:FGP -10.8% -53.1% - BP p.l.c. LSE:BP. -10.8% - - Burberry Group plc LSE:BRBY -10.8% -38.2% -40% Land Securities Group plc LSE:LAND -10.7% -20.8% -22% Kier Group plc LSE:KIE -10.1% - - Renew Holdings plc AIM:RNWH -9.9% -13.6% -12% Barratt Developments PLC LSE:BDEV -9.8% -32.3% - Experian plc LSE:EXPN -9.7% -19.0% -20% Keller Group plc LSE:KLR -9.6% -27.8% -36% Coca-Cola HBC AG LSE:CCH -9.3% -33.4% -33% Shaftesbury PLC LSE:SHB -9.3% -33.1% -39% EVRAZ plc LSE:EVR -9.1% -43.8% -58% Science in Sport plc AIM:SIS -9.1% -9.1% -99% Watkin Jones Plc AIM:WJG -8.5% -12.2% -10% Rathbone Brothers Plc LSE:RAT -8.4% -31.2% -39% Grafton Group plc LSE:GFTU -8.1% -39.1% -49% Bellway p.l.c. LSE:BWY -8.0% - - The Berkeley Group Holdings plc LSE:BKG -7.9% -20.2% - FDM Group (Holdings) plc LSE:FDM -7.7% -20.3% -22% Volution Group plc LSE:FAN -7.6% -28.8% -29% Forterra plc LSE:FORT -7.6% -44.4% -50% AFH Financial Group Plc AIM:AFHP -7.1% -7.0% -12% Redde Northgate plc LSE:REDD -7.0% -13.6% - Senior plc LSE:SNR -7.0% -59.2% -80% Sigma Capital Group plc AIM:SGM -6.9% -31.3% -35% Meggitt PLC LSE:MGGT -6.9% -44.3% -44% Spectris plc LSE:SXS -6.8% -30.4% -40% KAZ Minerals PLC LSE:KAZ -6.8% -30.7% -44% Morgan Advanced Materials plc LSE:MGAM -6.7% -29.5% -32% Central Asia Metals plc AIM:CAML -6.6% -31.5% -47% Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC LSE:ERM -6.6% -53.1% -55% Severn Trent Plc LSE:SVT -6.5% -10.1% -7% Capital Drilling Limited LSE:CAPD -6.5% -11.3% 9% Gateley (Holdings) Plc AIM:GTLY -6.4% -8.5% - River and Mercantile Group PLC LSE:RIV -6.3% - - Direct Line Insurance Group plc LSE:DLG -6.3% -4.3% -14% Informa plc LSE:INF -6.2% -49.0% -50% TT Electronics plc LSE:TTG -6.2% -40.5% -45% Equiniti Group plc LSE:EQN -6.2% -30.1% -35% Smart Metering Systems plc AIM:SMS -6.2% -38.4% -49% HSBC Holdings plc LSE:HSBA -6.1% - - ITV plc LSE:ITV -6.1% -35.3% -38% Begbies Traynor Group plc AIM:BEG -6.1% -5.9% - Knights Group Holdings plc AIM:KGH -6.0% -6.0% -5% Pearson plc LSE:PSON -5.5% -27.7% -47% Drax Group plc LSE:DRX -5.5% -14.5% -17% Residential Secure Income plc LSE:RESI -5.4% -21.9% -13% NewRiver REIT plc LSE:NRR -5.4% -6.6% -17% Intertek Group plc LSE:ITRK -5.2% -25.2% -26% John Wood Group PLC LSE:WG. -5.2% -50.6% -62% RHI Magnesita N.V. LSE:RHIM -5.2% -38.6% -51% Sirius Real Estate Limited LSE:SRE -5.1% -11.9% -1% RSA Insurance Group plc LSE:RSA -5.1% -12.5% -17% Lancashire Holdings Limited LSE:LRE -5.0% -38.9% -40% HomeServe plc LSE:HSV -5.0% -8.4% -5% SEGRO Plc LSE:SGRO -4.7% -7.6% -7% Anglo American plc LSE:AAL -4.7% -38.5% -33% Bodycote plc LSE:BOY -4.6% -45.5% -49% McKay Securities Plc LSE:MCKS -4.6% -4.6% - James Fisher and Sons plc LSE:FSJ -4.6% -28.2% -30% Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. AIM:YNGA -4.4% -8.8% -10% Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. Micro Focus International plc LSE:MCRO -4.3% -7.4% -40% Workspace Group plc LSE:WKP -4.2% -14.4% - Serco Group plc LSE:SRP -4.1% -15.2% -21% Learning Technologies Group plc AIM:LTG -4.0% -14.9% -8% Judges Scientific plc AIM:JDG -4.0% -30.7% -22% Bunzl plc LSE:BNZL -3.9% -25.2% -27% JD Sports Fashion plc LSE:JD. -3.9% -31.1% - Sabre Insurance Group Plc LSE:SBRE -3.9% -2.3% -14% Mediclinic International plc LSE:MDC -3.8% -13.0% -23% QinetiQ Group plc LSE:QQ. -3.7% -9.8% -3% Rightmove plc LSE:RMV -3.5% -40.0% -41% Electrocomponents plc LSE:ECM -3.4% -27.8% -34% Gooch & Housego PLC AIM:GHH -3.3% -34.5% -52% Ashtead Group plc LSE:AHT -3.2% - - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC LSE:MONY -3.2% -10.6% -14% United Utilities Group PLC LSE:UU. -3.1% -11.0% 0%

