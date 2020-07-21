MenuSearch

Join us now

Stock Screens 

Seven cheap small cap growth plays

Seven cheap small cap growth plays

By Algy Hall

Anyone who has regularly read this column over recent months may have become familiar with my struggles to adapt stock screens to work during the crisis. The problem is principally one of super-low output. Last week’s screen in its original form only spat out one stock idea and I’m faced with the same issue this week. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Stock Screens

  1. 8 big reliable stocks for unreliable markets

  2. 12 cheap small-cap growth plays

  3. Thirty cash magic stocks

Most read today

  1. AlphaScreens 

    10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe

    Alpha

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

  3. Company News 

    Synairgen shares surge on positive results for Covid-19 trial

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

  5. Company News 

    Positive trial data for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

More on Stock Screens

Stock Screens 

8 big reliable stocks for unreliable markets

The novel nature of the Covid-induced recession presents challenges for my Big Reliable stock screen

8 big reliable stocks for unreliable markets

Stock Screens 

12 cheap small-cap growth plays

12 cheap small-cap growth plays

Stock Screens 

Thirty cash magic stocks

Thirty cash magic stocks

Stock Screens 

Blue-chip Covid winners

Blue-chip Covid winners

Stock Screens 

Eight deep-value shares

Eight deep-value shares

More from Tips & Ideas

Company News 

BHP capitalising on iron ore highs

Record iron ore production for mining giant alongside strong June copper performance despite Covid-19 flare-ups in Chile

BHP capitalising on iron ore highs
BUY

Simon Thompson 

Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

Simon Thompson highlights a number of companies on his watchlist that have beaten earnings guidance, and prompted major analyst upgrades

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

AlphaScreens 

10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe

10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe
Alpha

Company News 

Shanta Gold hits net cash

Shanta Gold hits net cash
BUY

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Focusing on sectors that will prosper

Focusing on sectors that will prosper

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now