Seven cheap small cap growth plays

Anyone who has regularly read this column over recent months may have become familiar with my struggles to adapt stock screens to work during the crisis. The problem is principally one of super-low output. Last week’s screen in its original form only spat out one stock idea and I’m faced with the same issue this week.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Watchlist small caps on the upgrade
Simon Thompson highlights a number of companies on his watchlist that have beaten earnings guidance, and prompted major analyst upgrades
Simon Thompson