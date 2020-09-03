Ideas Farm: The hard sell

Some stock ideas just keep on giving. While this is a principle often associated with buy-and-hold investments, the same can apply to popular shorts (bets that a share price will fall). Indeed, over recent weeks, four of the top five stocks in our most-shorted-shares table are names that have flirted with top spots on the list in the past.

Of the top five, Cineword (CINE), Metro Bank (MTRO), Sainsbury (SBRY) and Premier Oil (PMO) all have historical form as popular shorts – although short positions in Premier have actually more than halved from about 20 per cent in recent months.

We’ve previously taken a cue from rising shorts in two of these stocks (Cineworld and Metro Bank) with impressive results. And in the Tips section this week, we’ve been encouraged to look at Sainsbury after a sharp increase in short interest.

Historical shorting patterns in the supermarket group’s shares actually make an interesting case study into how short surges can offer a false signal. Two historical surges failed to identify major share price declines, although the general trajectory of the share price over recent years has been downwards. This emphasises the importance of taking the kind of external prompts we monitor in the Ideas Farm as a reason to undertake further research rather than a call to blindly follow suit.

But on this occasion, we think the prospects for Sainsbury may be more akin to two of the other serial short favourites when they’ve previously experienced short surges: Cineworld and Metro Bank.

In the case of cinema chain Cineworld, it was a combination of sharply rising short interest and broker downgrades that attracted our attention to the shares in September last year. Further research encouraged us to rate the shares a sell at 241p, from which point short interest doubled again to almost 15 per cent in February (based on data from Castellain Capital’s Short Tracker). Shorts unwound as the shares plummeted towards their 18p March low, but negative bets have built again as the share price has moved back to today’s 60p level.

In the case of Metro Bank, we were initially intrigued by forecast downgrades at the then richly valued challenger bank. This was three years ago with the shares at 3,491p and prior to short interest really taking off. However, the subsequent build-up in shorts underpinned our confidence in the sell case and encouraged us to restate the call. Shorts peaked at 12.5 per cent in May last year, by which time the shares were already down to 774p. Negative bets fell to 5 per cent a year ago, but have been riding high again for much of the past 12 months. The shares hit a 66p low in March and currently trade at 95p.

Shorts aside, our view of both Cineworld and Metro Bank when we moved to sell boiled down to the fact they looked vulnerable to the dreaded combination of an ongoing decline in profit coupled with an overstretched balance sheet. We fear the same may be true for Sainsbury now.

Our calls on stocks are just a view, and should always be considered fallible. The Sainsbury short surge could once again be sending a false signal, and our original decision to move Sainsbury to a sell in June 2019 at 202p, when shorts were at 3.6 per cent, was poorly timed – the shares’ fall since has been less than half that of the blue-chip index. The current reasoning behind our negativity can be found in this week's Tips of the Week. Those intrigued by our arguments are, as always, encouraged to do their own research and come to their own conclusions.

Fund manager best ideas: UK sustainable No. Funds AstraZeneca PLC 4 (+1) London Stock Exchange Group PLC 4 (+1) B&M European Value Retail SA 2 (NEW) Croda International PLC 2 Experian PLC 2 (-1) GlaxoSmithKline PLC 2 (-3) HSBC Holdings PLC 2 (+1) Just Eat Takeaway.com NV 2 Kingspan Group PLC 2 Rentokil Initial PLC 2 (+1) Smurfit Kappa Group PLC 2 Softcat PLC 2 (NEW) Avast PLC 1 AVEVA Group PLC 1 (-1) Bellway PLC 1 BHP Group PLC 1 Colgate-Palmolive Co 1 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC 1 Diageo PLC 1 (NEW) Diploma PLC 1 Dunelm Group PLC 1 (NEW) EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC 1 (NEW) Fevertree Drinks PLC 1 (NEW) Frontier Developments PLC 1 Games Workshop Group PLC 1 (NEW) Gamma Communications PLC 1 (NEW) GB Group PLC 1 Genus PLC 1 Gresham House PLC 1 Halma PLC 1 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC 1 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC 1 Howden Joinery Group PLC 1 Inspired Energy PLC 1 Intermediate Capital Group PLC 1 Kainos Group PLC 1 LondonMetric Property PLC 1 Macfarlane Group PLC 1 (NEW) National Grid PLC 1 (-2) Nestle SA 1 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC 1 Polypipe Group PLC 1 Prudential PLC 1 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 1 Rio Tinto PLC 1 (NEW) S&P Global Inc 1 Sabre Insurance Group PLC 1 SSE PLC 1 Strix Group PLC 1 (NEW) Telecom Plus PLC 1 Tesco PLC 1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 1 Unilever NV 1 Unilever PLC 1 (-1) UnitedHealth Group Inc 1

Source: Morningstar, as at 2 September 2020. Based on top 5 holdings.

New 52-week highs

Name TIDM Price % from hi Pershing Square Holdings PSH 2,130p 0.0% Baillie Gifford US Growth USA 251p 0.0% Collagen Solutions COS 7p 0.0% Applied Graphene Material AGM 53p 0.0% BBGI BBGI 172p 0.1% Pacific Horizon Invt Tr PHI 564p 0.4% Softcat SCT 1,414p 0.6% Allianz Technology Trust ATT 2,560p 0.6% Polar Capital Tech PCT 2,230p 0.7% SDCL Energy Efficiency SEIT 112p 0.9% Fidelity China Special FCSS 323p 1.1% Gamesys Group GYS 1,162p 1.4% Gresham House GHE 690p 1.4% HgCapital Trust HGT 275p 1.4% JP Morgan Emerging Mkts JMG 1,074p 1.5% JPMorgan American Invt JAM 520p 1.5% 4D Pharma DDDD 129p 1.5% Monks Investment Tr MNKS 1,148p 1.5% JP Morgan European Small JESC 399p 1.5% Capital Gearing Trust Plc CGT 4,450p 1.5% ASOS ASC 5,066p 1.6% Baillie Gifford Shin BGS 197p 1.6% Hastings Group Holdings HSTG 252p 1.7% Jubilee Metals Group JLP 6p 1.7% Witan Pacific Invt Tr WPC 371p 1.8% JPMorgan Japanese Invt JFJ 550p 1.8% Scottish Mortgage Invt Tr SMT 967p 1.8% Triple Point Social Housing REIT SOHO 107p 1.8% Jersey Electricity JEL 479p 1.8% Henderson EuroTrust HNE 1,305p 1.9% Kazera Global KZG 1p 1.9% FDM Group Holdings FDM 1,088p 2.0% Hipgnosis Songs SONG 121p 2.0% Volex VLX 191p 2.1% Bankers Invt Trust BNKR 1,020p 2.1% RUA Life Sciences RUA 135p 2.2% Horizonte Minerals HZM 9p 2.2% JPMorgan Global Core Real JARA 110p 2.2% JPMorgan Global Core Real JARA 110p 2.2% Edinburgh Worldwide Invt EWI 281p 2.3% Schroder AsiaPacific Fund SDP 490p 2.4% BlackRock Greater Eu Invt BRGE 446p 2.4% Sterling Energy SEY 13p 2.4% Augmentum Fint AUGM 118p 2.5% Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH 3,138p 2.5% Martin Currie Global Port MNP 330p 2.5% KAZ Minerals KAZ 585p 2.5% Greatland Gold GGP 16p 2.5% Polymetal International POLY 2,032p 2.5% Renewables Infrastructure TRIG 137p 2.6% First Derivatives FDP 3,140p 2.6% Schroder Asian Total ATR 402p 2.7% Ocado Group OCDO 2,506p 2.8% Croda International CRDA 5,932p 2.8% discoverIE Group DSCV 610p 2.9% Computacenter CCC 2,016p 2.9% Fresnillo FRES 1,320p 2.9% Frontier Developments FDEV 2,310p 2.9%

Source: FactSet, as at 2 September 2020

New 52-week lows

Name TIDM Price % from lo Rolls-Royce Holdings RR 207p 0.0% SME Credit Realisation Fd SCRF 55p 0.5% Galliford Try Holdings GFRD 86p 0.5% HSBC Holdings HSBA 317p 0.6% Bakkavor Group BAKK 56p 0.9% Kier Group KIE 59p 1.7% Schroder REIT SREI 30p 1.9% Mears Group MER 118p 2.2% Imperial Brands PLC IMB 1,246p 2.2% John Laing Group JLG 282p 2.3% Standard Chartered STAN 378p 2.4% Rotala ROL 19p 2.7% TOC Property Backed Lndng PBLT 86p 2.9%

Source: FactSet, as at 2 September 2020

Shorts

Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 14.0% 11 0.0% METRO BANK PLC 8.8% 5 -0.1% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 8.5% 7 0.2% CINEWORLD GROUP 8.2% 8 -1.2% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.2% 2 0.0% TULLOW OIL PLC 7.5% 5 0.0% Royal Mail Plc 7.2% 6 0.0% PEARSON PLC 6.0% 5 0.6% PETROFAC LTD 5.8% 7 0.0% TUI AG 5.6% 2 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.6% 7 0.1% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 5.5% 3 0.6% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 5.0% 3 0.0% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 4.9% 4 0.5% FUTURE PLC 4.8% 6 0.1% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 4.8% 5 -0.1% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 4.7% 3 0.0% IQE PLC 4.6% 5 0.3% CAPITA PLC 4.0% 4 0.0% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.7% 4 -0.1% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 3.7% 3 0.0% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 3.5% 3 0.0% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 3.5% 4 0.0% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 3.4% 4 0.0% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.3% 5 -0.5% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.3% 4 0.0% ASCENTIAL PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.2% 3 0.0% HURRICANE ENERGY PLC 3.2% 3 0.4% INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 3.1% 5 0.0% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.1% 4 0.0% Primary Health Properties PLC 3.0% 1 0.0% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 3.0% 2 0.0% N. Brown Group 2.9% 3 0.0% VICTREX PLC 2.8% 3 -0.1% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.8% 1 0.0% NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC 2.7% 4 -0.8% GVC Holdings Plc 2.7% 3 0.1% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 2.5% 3 NEW TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC 2.4% 2 0.0% HISCOX LTD 2.4% 2 0.0% VITEC GROUP PLC (THE) 2.2% 2 0.0% DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST 2.2% 3 -0.1%

Source: FCA, as at 2 September 2020

1-month EPS upgrades

Wednesday, 2 September 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr IGas Energy IGAS 130.6% -50.3% -83% Barclays BARC 128.5% 165.1% -81% ASOS ASC 116.2% - 239% Alfa Financial Software ALFA 100.6% 100.6% -72% Stagecoach Group SGC 63.9% -84.9% -88% Accrol Group Holdings ACRL 58.2% 58.2% - Renishaw RSW 57.6% 73.9% -36% IXICO IXI 50.0% - - LSL Property Services LSL 49.0% 0.9% -21% TI Fluid Systems TIFS 47.7% 98.6% -85% Lloyds Banking Group LLOY 42.1% -31.8% -85% Sylvania Platinum SLP 41.4% 27.1% 135% Clipper Logistics CLG 39.7% 36.7% 0% Luceco Plc LUCE 37.0% 262.0% 62% Capital CAPD 35.4% 38.0% 63% Grafton Group GFTU 33.9% 1.6% -47% Keller Group KLR 32.5% 16.4% -13% Proactis PHD 30.0% 30.0% -63% Gear4music Holdings G4M 27.2% 261.1% 457% Ariana Resources AAU 26.7% 40.7% -5% Hochschild Mining HOC 25.8% 5.9% -14% AO World AO 24.0% - - 3i Group Plc III 22.8% 96.6% -13% Kenmare Resources KMR 22.8% -58.2% -76% IP Group IPO 21.1% 21.1% -64% Lok 'n' Store Group LOK 20.2% 20.2% 13% Hummingbird Resources HUM 19.8% - 6% Wentworth Resources WEN 19.8% 20.1% -41% Henry Boot BOOT 18.6% 18.6% -69% Ferrexpo FXPO 16.6% 38.1% -43% BATM Advanced Comm BVC 16.4% 91.2% 75% Watches of Switzerland Group WOSG 15.9% 16.0% -11% Admiral Group ADM 15.6% 16.2% 20% 4Imprint Group FOUR 15.4% -69.6% -86% CRH CRH 15.2% 20.8% -17% TBC Bank Group TBCG 15.1% -6.8% -47% Intu Properties INTU 14.5% -15.2% -73% AA AA 14.4% 14.2% -10% Robinson RBN 13.4% 13.4% 41% Persimmon PSN 12.7% 14.1% -22% Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX 12.6% 18.0% 22% ContourGlobal Plc GLO 11.9% 23.7% -2% MITIE Group MTO 11.9% -57.4% -61% Royal Dutch Shell RDSB 11.5% 13.1% -77% Burford Capital BUR 11.3% -20.1% -42% Barratt Developments BDEV 11.3% -7.8% -30% CLS Holdings CLI 11.3% 15.0% -9% SDL SDL 11.1% 13.2% -19% Calisen CLSN 10.6% -21.2% - EVRAZ EVR 10.5% 5.9% -57% Tribal Group TRB 10.0% 10.0% -7% Royal Dutch Shell RDSA 9.4% 16.6% -78% Bunzl BNZL 9.3% 34.4% -1% Pets At Home PETS 8.3% -2.4% -15% Mondi MNDI 8.3% 3.3% -32% IMImobile Plc IMO 8.1% 2.5% -8% Playtech PTEC 8.0% 4.9% -61% Antofagasta ANTO 7.9% 133.1% -43% Flutter Entertainment FLTR 7.7% 14.6% 30% Mortgage Advice Bureau MAB1 7.5% 7.5% -31% Empiric Student ESP 7.5% 13.5% -44% GVC Holdings GVC 7.4% 25.5% -14% Codemasters Group Holdings CDM 7.4% 50.1% 38% Aviva AV 7.2% 3.6% -17% CMC Markets CMCX 7.1% 14.7% 350% Gamesys Group GYS 7.0% 7.0% 32% Pendragon PDG 6.7% 6.7% - RHI Magnesita RHIM 6.5% 8.0% -47% Fresnillo FRES 6.3% 47.6% 55% Polymetal International POLY 6.1% 10.7% 65% Panoply Holdings TPX 5.9% 38.5% 2% Bank of Georgia Group BGEO 5.7% -26.7% -48% Kainos Group KNOS 5.5% 33.4% 27% Next Fifteen Comm NFC 5.4% 8.1% -12% Caledonia Mining CMCL 5.3% 7.6% - Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK 5.3% 1.7% 10% EKF Diagnostics EKF 5.3% 58.6% 131% Rotork ROR 5.2% 7.5% -15% Arcontech Group ARC 5.1% 5.1% 2% Cranswick CWK 5.0% 15.5% 28% Rio Tinto RIO 5.0% 12.0% -20% McBride MCB 5.0% 8.6% -7% Polar Capital POLR 5.0% 3.8% 0% Bodycote BOY 4.8% -3.4% -44% United Utilities Group UU 4.7% 2.7% -19% Plus500 PLUS 4.7% 15.5% 133% IG Group Holdings IGG 4.4% -16.7% 28% Keywords Studios KWS 4.3% -6.2% -17% Standard Chartered STAN 4.3% -14.7% -58% STV Group STVG 4.2% -22.1% -36% Compass Group CPG 4.1% -2.2% -73% Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings RQIH 4.1% 5.8% -20% Marks & Spencer Group MKS 3.9% -14.6% -64% Dunelm Group DNLM 3.7% 12.3% -12% Games Workshop Group GAW 3.6% 22.6% 2% Grainger GRI 3.5% 7.1% -23% Computacenter CCC 3.5% 13.0% 17% Just Grp JUST 3.4% 17.5% 18% Clarkson CKN 3.4% -5.7% -14% Smurfit Kappa Group SKG 3.3% 6.9% -26%

Source: FactSet, as at 2 September 2020

1-month EPS downgrades

FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Mears Group MER -88.0% -94.9% -96% Churchill China CHH -87.9% - -86% PageGroup PAGE -87.0% -92.6% -98% Yourgene Health YGEN -58.8% - - Appreciate Group APP -58.3% -58.3% -59% H&T Group HAT -57.3% -57.5% -40% Hays HAS -53.1% -45.5% -81% Ascential ASCL -52.2% -64.1% -89% Glencore GLEN -44.7% -23.2% -83% Petrofac PFC -41.9% -58.8% -81% Melrose Industries MRO -38.3% -95.1% -98% U & I Group UAI -38.0% - -81% Balfour Beatty BBY -37.8% -52.8% -64% Inspiration Healthcare Gp IHC -37.1% -47.6% -37% Vitec Group VTC -36.2% -60.5% -91% InterContinental Hotels Group IHG -35.0% -65.0% -86% Keystone Law Group KEYS -33.4% -33.4% -57% Coats Group COA -32.0% -44.7% -82% Investec INVP -26.0% -17.3% -43% Bloomsbury Publishing BMY -24.9% 0.3% -46% Gem Diamonds GEMD -22.8% -73.1% -91% Bushveld Minerals BMN -22.3% -36.7% -63% Hammerson HMSO -21.9% -25.7% -64% Morses Club MCL -21.2% -21.2% -36% Serabi Gold SRB -21.0% -40.4% 17% NewRiver REIT NRR -20.9% -60.9% -54% Babcock International Group BAB -20.3% -38.0% -41% Anexo Group ANX -19.5% -34.0% -36% Mattioli Woods MTW -18.9% -15.7% 2% Aggreko AGK -17.7% -27.9% -56% Frasers Group FRAS -17.4% 2.4% -4% Lancashire LRE -16.7% -39.3% -50% United Oil & Gas UOG -16.3% 178.5% - Ricardo RCDO -16.1% -42.7% -59% Airtel Africa AAF -15.9% -23.0% -30% Serica Energy SQZ -15.8% -33.7% -81% HSBC Holdings HSBA -15.5% -27.5% -70% Tekmar Group Plc TGP -15.0% -15.0% -52% Scapa Group SCPA -14.9% -70.8% -77% Howden Joinery Group HWDN -14.6% -42.5% -52% Ibstock IBST -14.5% -59.5% -75% Virgin Money UK VMUK -14.3% -9.7% -83% Cake Box Holdings CBOX -14.2% - -6% FRP Advisory Group FRP -13.8% -13.8% - Yellow Cake YCA -13.5% 3586.6% 5272% Taylor Wimpey TW -13.3% -53.6% -69% Hargreaves Lansdown HL -12.7% -10.7% -14% JD Sports Fashion JD -12.7% -64.4% -63% Bellway BWY -12.5% -19.6% -46% CentralNic Group CNIC -12.4% -5.8% -6% Gooch & Housego GHH -11.9% -11.6% -38% Informa INF -11.3% -35.6% -67% Midwich Group MIDW -11.1% -23.9% -28% SThree STEM -9.4% -17.0% -60% First Derivatives FDP -9.1% -18.2% -38% Countryside Properties CSP -8.8% -44.1% -61% BHP Group BHP -8.5% -12.9% -30% Workspace Group WKP -8.1% -35.1% -36% Pelatro PTRO -7.9% - -87% Redde Northgate REDD -7.8% -19.3% -29% Amino Technologies AMO -7.3% -8.4% -5% Costain Group COST -7.1% -31.7% -73% SimplyBiz Group SBIZ -7.1% -18.6% -13% Centrica CNA -6.9% 14.0% -38% Capital & Regional CAL -6.3% -22.2% -67% NWF Group NWF -6.2% -6.2% 13% Tyman TYMN -6.1% -6.5% -33% Kier Group KIE -6.0% -28.0% -62% Go-Ahead Group GOG -5.9% -29.4% -65% Greencore Group GNC -5.9% -22.1% -61% James Fisher & Sons FSJ -5.6% -13.0% -33% RDI REIT RDI -5.6% -3.1% -45% St Modwen Properties SMP -5.2% -33.9% -44% Abcam ABC -5.1% -18.3% -47% Inchcape INCH -5.0% -45.7% -70% Rl Est Cred RECI -5.0% 761.8% 2% Dixons Carphone DC -4.5% -14.7% -39% Vectura Group VEC -4.5% -3.2% 16% BOKU BOKU -4.4% 9.9% 28% Target Healthcare REIT THRL -4.4% -4.4% 16% Hastings Group Holdings HSTG -4.3% -3.9% -1% CVS Group CVSG -4.3% 69.6% -18% Alliance Pharma APH -4.2% -4.9% -8% Stock Spirits Group STCK -4.1% -6.5% -2% Smith & Nephew SN -4.0% -19.9% -40% Just Eat Takeaway.com JET -3.9% 12.0% - UDG Healthcare UDG -3.7% -11.5% -19% Petropavlovsk POG -3.3% -21.6% - Vistry Group VTY -3.3% -28.2% -40% SSE SSE -3.0% -12.5% -19% Pebble Group PEBB -3.0% -2.4% -

Source: FactSet, as at 2 September 2020

