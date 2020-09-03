Ideas Farm: The hard sell

Some stock ideas just keep on giving. While this is a principle often associated with buy-and-hold investments, the same can apply to popular shorts (bets that a share price will fall). Indeed, over recent weeks, four of the top five stocks in our most-shorted-shares table are names that have flirted with top spots on the list in the past.
Of the top five, Cineword (CINE), Metro Bank (MTRO), Sainsbury (SBRY) and Premier Oil (PMO) all have historical form as popular shorts – although short positions in Premier have actually more than halved from about 20 per cent in recent months.
We’ve previously taken a cue from rising shorts in two of these stocks (Cineworld and Metro Bank) with impressive results. And in the Tips section this week, we’ve been encouraged to look at Sainsbury after a sharp increase in short interest.
Historical shorting patterns in the supermarket group’s shares actually make an interesting case study into how short surges can offer a false signal. Two historical surges failed to identify major share price declines, although the general trajectory of the share price over recent years has been downwards. This emphasises the importance of taking the kind of external prompts we monitor in the Ideas Farm as a reason to undertake further research rather than a call to blindly follow suit.
But on this occasion, we think the prospects for Sainsbury may be more akin to two of the other serial short favourites when they’ve previously experienced short surges: Cineworld and Metro Bank.
In the case of cinema chain Cineworld, it was a combination of sharply rising short interest and broker downgrades that attracted our attention to the shares in September last year. Further research encouraged us to rate the shares a sell at 241p, from which point short interest doubled again to almost 15 per cent in February (based on data from Castellain Capital’s Short Tracker). Shorts unwound as the shares plummeted towards their 18p March low, but negative bets have built again as the share price has moved back to today’s 60p level.
In the case of Metro Bank, we were initially intrigued by forecast downgrades at the then richly valued challenger bank. This was three years ago with the shares at 3,491p and prior to short interest really taking off. However, the subsequent build-up in shorts underpinned our confidence in the sell case and encouraged us to restate the call. Shorts peaked at 12.5 per cent in May last year, by which time the shares were already down to 774p. Negative bets fell to 5 per cent a year ago, but have been riding high again for much of the past 12 months. The shares hit a 66p low in March and currently trade at 95p.
Shorts aside, our view of both Cineworld and Metro Bank when we moved to sell boiled down to the fact they looked vulnerable to the dreaded combination of an ongoing decline in profit coupled with an overstretched balance sheet. We fear the same may be true for Sainsbury now.
Our calls on stocks are just a view, and should always be considered fallible. The Sainsbury short surge could once again be sending a false signal, and our original decision to move Sainsbury to a sell in June 2019 at 202p, when shorts were at 3.6 per cent, was poorly timed – the shares’ fall since has been less than half that of the blue-chip index. The current reasoning behind our negativity can be found in this week's Tips of the Week. Those intrigued by our arguments are, as always, encouraged to do their own research and come to their own conclusions.
|Fund manager best ideas: UK sustainable
|No. Funds
|AstraZeneca PLC
|4 (+1)
|London Stock Exchange Group PLC
|4 (+1)
|B&M European Value Retail SA
|2 (NEW)
|Croda International PLC
|2
|Experian PLC
|2 (-1)
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|2 (-3)
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|2 (+1)
|Just Eat Takeaway.com NV
|2
|Kingspan Group PLC
|2
|Rentokil Initial PLC
|2 (+1)
|Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
|2
|Softcat PLC
|2 (NEW)
|Avast PLC
|1
|AVEVA Group PLC
|1 (-1)
|Bellway PLC
|1
|BHP Group PLC
|1
|Colgate-Palmolive Co
|1
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
|1
|Diageo PLC
|1 (NEW)
|Diploma PLC
|1
|Dunelm Group PLC
|1 (NEW)
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC
|1 (NEW)
|Fevertree Drinks PLC
|1 (NEW)
|Frontier Developments PLC
|1
|Games Workshop Group PLC
|1 (NEW)
|Gamma Communications PLC
|1 (NEW)
|GB Group PLC
|1
|Genus PLC
|1
|Gresham House PLC
|1
|Halma PLC
|1
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|1
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|1
|Howden Joinery Group PLC
|1
|Inspired Energy PLC
|1
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|1
|Kainos Group PLC
|1
|LondonMetric Property PLC
|1
|Macfarlane Group PLC
|1 (NEW)
|National Grid PLC
|1 (-2)
|Nestle SA
|1
|Phoenix Group Holdings PLC
|1
|Polypipe Group PLC
|1
|Prudential PLC
|1
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|1
|Rio Tinto PLC
|1 (NEW)
|S&P Global Inc
|1
|Sabre Insurance Group PLC
|1
|SSE PLC
|1
|Strix Group PLC
|1 (NEW)
|Telecom Plus PLC
|1
|Tesco PLC
|1
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|1
|Unilever NV
|1
|Unilever PLC
|1 (-1)
|UnitedHealth Group Inc
|1
Source: Morningstar, as at 2 September 2020. Based on top 5 holdings.
New 52-week highs
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from hi
|Pershing Square Holdings
|PSH
|2,130p
|0.0%
|Baillie Gifford US Growth
|USA
|251p
|0.0%
|Collagen Solutions
|COS
|7p
|0.0%
|Applied Graphene Material
|AGM
|53p
|0.0%
|BBGI
|BBGI
|172p
|0.1%
|Pacific Horizon Invt Tr
|PHI
|564p
|0.4%
|Softcat
|SCT
|1,414p
|0.6%
|Allianz Technology Trust
|ATT
|2,560p
|0.6%
|Polar Capital Tech
|PCT
|2,230p
|0.7%
|SDCL Energy Efficiency
|SEIT
|112p
|0.9%
|Fidelity China Special
|FCSS
|323p
|1.1%
|Gamesys Group
|GYS
|1,162p
|1.4%
|Gresham House
|GHE
|690p
|1.4%
|HgCapital Trust
|HGT
|275p
|1.4%
|JP Morgan Emerging Mkts
|JMG
|1,074p
|1.5%
|JPMorgan American Invt
|JAM
|520p
|1.5%
|4D Pharma
|DDDD
|129p
|1.5%
|Monks Investment Tr
|MNKS
|1,148p
|1.5%
|JP Morgan European Small
|JESC
|399p
|1.5%
|Capital Gearing Trust Plc
|CGT
|4,450p
|1.5%
|ASOS
|ASC
|5,066p
|1.6%
|Baillie Gifford Shin
|BGS
|197p
|1.6%
|Hastings Group Holdings
|HSTG
|252p
|1.7%
|Jubilee Metals Group
|JLP
|6p
|1.7%
|Witan Pacific Invt Tr
|WPC
|371p
|1.8%
|JPMorgan Japanese Invt
|JFJ
|550p
|1.8%
|Scottish Mortgage Invt Tr
|SMT
|967p
|1.8%
|Triple Point Social Housing REIT
|SOHO
|107p
|1.8%
|Jersey Electricity
|JEL
|479p
|1.8%
|Henderson EuroTrust
|HNE
|1,305p
|1.9%
|Kazera Global
|KZG
|1p
|1.9%
|FDM Group Holdings
|FDM
|1,088p
|2.0%
|Hipgnosis Songs
|SONG
|121p
|2.0%
|Volex
|VLX
|191p
|2.1%
|Bankers Invt Trust
|BNKR
|1,020p
|2.1%
|RUA Life Sciences
|RUA
|135p
|2.2%
|Horizonte Minerals
|HZM
|9p
|2.2%
|JPMorgan Global Core Real
|JARA
|110p
|2.2%
|JPMorgan Global Core Real
|JARA
|110p
|2.2%
|Edinburgh Worldwide Invt
|EWI
|281p
|2.3%
|Schroder AsiaPacific Fund
|SDP
|490p
|2.4%
|BlackRock Greater Eu Invt
|BRGE
|446p
|2.4%
|Sterling Energy
|SEY
|13p
|2.4%
|Augmentum Fint
|AUGM
|118p
|2.5%
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals
|DPH
|3,138p
|2.5%
|Martin Currie Global Port
|MNP
|330p
|2.5%
|KAZ Minerals
|KAZ
|585p
|2.5%
|Greatland Gold
|GGP
|16p
|2.5%
|Polymetal International
|POLY
|2,032p
|2.5%
|Renewables Infrastructure
|TRIG
|137p
|2.6%
|First Derivatives
|FDP
|3,140p
|2.6%
|Schroder Asian Total
|ATR
|402p
|2.7%
|Ocado Group
|OCDO
|2,506p
|2.8%
|Croda International
|CRDA
|5,932p
|2.8%
|discoverIE Group
|DSCV
|610p
|2.9%
|Computacenter
|CCC
|2,016p
|2.9%
|Fresnillo
|FRES
|1,320p
|2.9%
|Frontier Developments
|FDEV
|2,310p
|2.9%
Source: FactSet, as at 2 September 2020
New 52-week lows
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from lo
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|RR
|207p
|0.0%
|SME Credit Realisation Fd
|SCRF
|55p
|0.5%
|Galliford Try Holdings
|GFRD
|86p
|0.5%
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA
|317p
|0.6%
|Bakkavor Group
|BAKK
|56p
|0.9%
|Kier Group
|KIE
|59p
|1.7%
|Schroder REIT
|SREI
|30p
|1.9%
|Mears Group
|MER
|118p
|2.2%
|Imperial Brands PLC
|IMB
|1,246p
|2.2%
|John Laing Group
|JLG
|282p
|2.3%
|Standard Chartered
|STAN
|378p
|2.4%
|Rotala
|ROL
|19p
|2.7%
|TOC Property Backed Lndng
|PBLT
|86p
|2.9%
Source: FactSet, as at 2 September 2020
Shorts
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|HAMMERSON PLC
|14.0%
|11
|0.0%
|METRO BANK PLC
|8.8%
|5
|-0.1%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|8.5%
|7
|0.2%
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|8.2%
|8
|-1.2%
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|8.2%
|2
|0.0%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|7.5%
|5
|0.0%
|Royal Mail Plc
|7.2%
|6
|0.0%
|PEARSON PLC
|6.0%
|5
|0.6%
|PETROFAC LTD
|5.8%
|7
|0.0%
|TUI AG
|5.6%
|2
|0.0%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.6%
|7
|0.1%
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|5.5%
|3
|0.6%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|5.0%
|3
|0.0%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|4.9%
|4
|0.5%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.8%
|6
|0.1%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|4.8%
|5
|-0.1%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|4.7%
|3
|0.0%
|IQE PLC
|4.6%
|5
|0.3%
|CAPITA PLC
|4.0%
|4
|0.0%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|3.7%
|4
|-0.1%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|3.7%
|3
|0.0%
|MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
|3.5%
|3
|0.0%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|3.5%
|4
|0.0%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|3.4%
|4
|0.0%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|3.3%
|5
|-0.5%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|3.3%
|4
|0.0%
|ASCENTIAL PLC
|3.2%
|2
|0.0%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|3.2%
|3
|0.0%
|HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
|3.2%
|3
|0.4%
|INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|5
|0.0%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.0%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|3.0%
|1
|0.0%
|ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC
|3.0%
|2
|0.0%
|N. Brown Group
|2.9%
|3
|0.0%
|VICTREX PLC
|2.8%
|3
|-0.1%
|RESTAURANT GROUP PLC
|2.8%
|1
|0.0%
|NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
|2.7%
|4
|-0.8%
|GVC Holdings Plc
|2.7%
|3
|0.1%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|2.5%
|3
|NEW
|TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC
|2.4%
|2
|0.0%
|HISCOX LTD
|2.4%
|2
|0.0%
|VITEC GROUP PLC (THE)
|2.2%
|2
|0.0%
|DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST
|2.2%
|3
|-0.1%
Source: FCA, as at 2 September 2020
1-month EPS upgrades
|Wednesday, 2 September 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|IGas Energy
|IGAS
|130.6%
|-50.3%
|-83%
|Barclays
|BARC
|128.5%
|165.1%
|-81%
|ASOS
|ASC
|116.2%
|-
|239%
|Alfa Financial Software
|ALFA
|100.6%
|100.6%
|-72%
|Stagecoach Group
|SGC
|63.9%
|-84.9%
|-88%
|Accrol Group Holdings
|ACRL
|58.2%
|58.2%
|-
|Renishaw
|RSW
|57.6%
|73.9%
|-36%
|IXICO
|IXI
|50.0%
|-
|-
|LSL Property Services
|LSL
|49.0%
|0.9%
|-21%
|TI Fluid Systems
|TIFS
|47.7%
|98.6%
|-85%
|Lloyds Banking Group
|LLOY
|42.1%
|-31.8%
|-85%
|Sylvania Platinum
|SLP
|41.4%
|27.1%
|135%
|Clipper Logistics
|CLG
|39.7%
|36.7%
|0%
|Luceco Plc
|LUCE
|37.0%
|262.0%
|62%
|Capital
|CAPD
|35.4%
|38.0%
|63%
|Grafton Group
|GFTU
|33.9%
|1.6%
|-47%
|Keller Group
|KLR
|32.5%
|16.4%
|-13%
|Proactis
|PHD
|30.0%
|30.0%
|-63%
|Gear4music Holdings
|G4M
|27.2%
|261.1%
|457%
|Ariana Resources
|AAU
|26.7%
|40.7%
|-5%
|Hochschild Mining
|HOC
|25.8%
|5.9%
|-14%
|AO World
|AO
|24.0%
|-
|-
|3i Group Plc
|III
|22.8%
|96.6%
|-13%
|Kenmare Resources
|KMR
|22.8%
|-58.2%
|-76%
|IP Group
|IPO
|21.1%
|21.1%
|-64%
|Lok 'n' Store Group
|LOK
|20.2%
|20.2%
|13%
|Hummingbird Resources
|HUM
|19.8%
|-
|6%
|Wentworth Resources
|WEN
|19.8%
|20.1%
|-41%
|Henry Boot
|BOOT
|18.6%
|18.6%
|-69%
|Ferrexpo
|FXPO
|16.6%
|38.1%
|-43%
|BATM Advanced Comm
|BVC
|16.4%
|91.2%
|75%
|Watches of Switzerland Group
|WOSG
|15.9%
|16.0%
|-11%
|Admiral Group
|ADM
|15.6%
|16.2%
|20%
|4Imprint Group
|FOUR
|15.4%
|-69.6%
|-86%
|CRH
|CRH
|15.2%
|20.8%
|-17%
|TBC Bank Group
|TBCG
|15.1%
|-6.8%
|-47%
|Intu Properties
|INTU
|14.5%
|-15.2%
|-73%
|AA
|AA
|14.4%
|14.2%
|-10%
|Robinson
|RBN
|13.4%
|13.4%
|41%
|Persimmon
|PSN
|12.7%
|14.1%
|-22%
|Phoenix Group Holdings
|PHNX
|12.6%
|18.0%
|22%
|ContourGlobal Plc
|GLO
|11.9%
|23.7%
|-2%
|MITIE Group
|MTO
|11.9%
|-57.4%
|-61%
|Royal Dutch Shell
|RDSB
|11.5%
|13.1%
|-77%
|Burford Capital
|BUR
|11.3%
|-20.1%
|-42%
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV
|11.3%
|-7.8%
|-30%
|CLS Holdings
|CLI
|11.3%
|15.0%
|-9%
|SDL
|SDL
|11.1%
|13.2%
|-19%
|Calisen
|CLSN
|10.6%
|-21.2%
|-
|EVRAZ
|EVR
|10.5%
|5.9%
|-57%
|Tribal Group
|TRB
|10.0%
|10.0%
|-7%
|Royal Dutch Shell
|RDSA
|9.4%
|16.6%
|-78%
|Bunzl
|BNZL
|9.3%
|34.4%
|-1%
|Pets At Home
|PETS
|8.3%
|-2.4%
|-15%
|Mondi
|MNDI
|8.3%
|3.3%
|-32%
|IMImobile Plc
|IMO
|8.1%
|2.5%
|-8%
|Playtech
|PTEC
|8.0%
|4.9%
|-61%
|Antofagasta
|ANTO
|7.9%
|133.1%
|-43%
|Flutter Entertainment
|FLTR
|7.7%
|14.6%
|30%
|Mortgage Advice Bureau
|MAB1
|7.5%
|7.5%
|-31%
|Empiric Student
|ESP
|7.5%
|13.5%
|-44%
|GVC Holdings
|GVC
|7.4%
|25.5%
|-14%
|Codemasters Group Holdings
|CDM
|7.4%
|50.1%
|38%
|Aviva
|AV
|7.2%
|3.6%
|-17%
|CMC Markets
|CMCX
|7.1%
|14.7%
|350%
|Gamesys Group
|GYS
|7.0%
|7.0%
|32%
|Pendragon
|PDG
|6.7%
|6.7%
|-
|RHI Magnesita
|RHIM
|6.5%
|8.0%
|-47%
|Fresnillo
|FRES
|6.3%
|47.6%
|55%
|Polymetal International
|POLY
|6.1%
|10.7%
|65%
|Panoply Holdings
|TPX
|5.9%
|38.5%
|2%
|Bank of Georgia Group
|BGEO
|5.7%
|-26.7%
|-48%
|Kainos Group
|KNOS
|5.5%
|33.4%
|27%
|Next Fifteen Comm
|NFC
|5.4%
|8.1%
|-12%
|Caledonia Mining
|CMCL
|5.3%
|7.6%
|-
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals
|HIK
|5.3%
|1.7%
|10%
|EKF Diagnostics
|EKF
|5.3%
|58.6%
|131%
|Rotork
|ROR
|5.2%
|7.5%
|-15%
|Arcontech Group
|ARC
|5.1%
|5.1%
|2%
|Cranswick
|CWK
|5.0%
|15.5%
|28%
|Rio Tinto
|RIO
|5.0%
|12.0%
|-20%
|McBride
|MCB
|5.0%
|8.6%
|-7%
|Polar Capital
|POLR
|5.0%
|3.8%
|0%
|Bodycote
|BOY
|4.8%
|-3.4%
|-44%
|United Utilities Group
|UU
|4.7%
|2.7%
|-19%
|Plus500
|PLUS
|4.7%
|15.5%
|133%
|IG Group Holdings
|IGG
|4.4%
|-16.7%
|28%
|Keywords Studios
|KWS
|4.3%
|-6.2%
|-17%
|Standard Chartered
|STAN
|4.3%
|-14.7%
|-58%
|STV Group
|STVG
|4.2%
|-22.1%
|-36%
|Compass Group
|CPG
|4.1%
|-2.2%
|-73%
|Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings
|RQIH
|4.1%
|5.8%
|-20%
|Marks & Spencer Group
|MKS
|3.9%
|-14.6%
|-64%
|Dunelm Group
|DNLM
|3.7%
|12.3%
|-12%
|Games Workshop Group
|GAW
|3.6%
|22.6%
|2%
|Grainger
|GRI
|3.5%
|7.1%
|-23%
|Computacenter
|CCC
|3.5%
|13.0%
|17%
|Just Grp
|JUST
|3.4%
|17.5%
|18%
|Clarkson
|CKN
|3.4%
|-5.7%
|-14%
|Smurfit Kappa Group
|SKG
|3.3%
|6.9%
|-26%
Source: FactSet, as at 2 September 2020
1-month EPS downgrades
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|Mears Group
|MER
|-88.0%
|-94.9%
|-96%
|Churchill China
|CHH
|-87.9%
|-
|-86%
|PageGroup
|PAGE
|-87.0%
|-92.6%
|-98%
|Yourgene Health
|YGEN
|-58.8%
|-
|-
|Appreciate Group
|APP
|-58.3%
|-58.3%
|-59%
|H&T Group
|HAT
|-57.3%
|-57.5%
|-40%
|Hays
|HAS
|-53.1%
|-45.5%
|-81%
|Ascential
|ASCL
|-52.2%
|-64.1%
|-89%
|Glencore
|GLEN
|-44.7%
|-23.2%
|-83%
|Petrofac
|PFC
|-41.9%
|-58.8%
|-81%
|Melrose Industries
|MRO
|-38.3%
|-95.1%
|-98%
|U & I Group
|UAI
|-38.0%
|-
|-81%
|Balfour Beatty
|BBY
|-37.8%
|-52.8%
|-64%
|Inspiration Healthcare Gp
|IHC
|-37.1%
|-47.6%
|-37%
|Vitec Group
|VTC
|-36.2%
|-60.5%
|-91%
|InterContinental Hotels Group
|IHG
|-35.0%
|-65.0%
|-86%
|Keystone Law Group
|KEYS
|-33.4%
|-33.4%
|-57%
|Coats Group
|COA
|-32.0%
|-44.7%
|-82%
|Investec
|INVP
|-26.0%
|-17.3%
|-43%
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|BMY
|-24.9%
|0.3%
|-46%
|Gem Diamonds
|GEMD
|-22.8%
|-73.1%
|-91%
|Bushveld Minerals
|BMN
|-22.3%
|-36.7%
|-63%
|Hammerson
|HMSO
|-21.9%
|-25.7%
|-64%
|Morses Club
|MCL
|-21.2%
|-21.2%
|-36%
|Serabi Gold
|SRB
|-21.0%
|-40.4%
|17%
|NewRiver REIT
|NRR
|-20.9%
|-60.9%
|-54%
|Babcock International Group
|BAB
|-20.3%
|-38.0%
|-41%
|Anexo Group
|ANX
|-19.5%
|-34.0%
|-36%
|Mattioli Woods
|MTW
|-18.9%
|-15.7%
|2%
|Aggreko
|AGK
|-17.7%
|-27.9%
|-56%
|Frasers Group
|FRAS
|-17.4%
|2.4%
|-4%
|Lancashire
|LRE
|-16.7%
|-39.3%
|-50%
|United Oil & Gas
|UOG
|-16.3%
|178.5%
|-
|Ricardo
|RCDO
|-16.1%
|-42.7%
|-59%
|Airtel Africa
|AAF
|-15.9%
|-23.0%
|-30%
|Serica Energy
|SQZ
|-15.8%
|-33.7%
|-81%
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA
|-15.5%
|-27.5%
|-70%
|Tekmar Group Plc
|TGP
|-15.0%
|-15.0%
|-52%
|Scapa Group
|SCPA
|-14.9%
|-70.8%
|-77%
|Howden Joinery Group
|HWDN
|-14.6%
|-42.5%
|-52%
|Ibstock
|IBST
|-14.5%
|-59.5%
|-75%
|Virgin Money UK
|VMUK
|-14.3%
|-9.7%
|-83%
|Cake Box Holdings
|CBOX
|-14.2%
|-
|-6%
|FRP Advisory Group
|FRP
|-13.8%
|-13.8%
|-
|Yellow Cake
|YCA
|-13.5%
|3586.6%
|5272%
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW
|-13.3%
|-53.6%
|-69%
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|HL
|-12.7%
|-10.7%
|-14%
|JD Sports Fashion
|JD
|-12.7%
|-64.4%
|-63%
|Bellway
|BWY
|-12.5%
|-19.6%
|-46%
|CentralNic Group
|CNIC
|-12.4%
|-5.8%
|-6%
|Gooch & Housego
|GHH
|-11.9%
|-11.6%
|-38%
|Informa
|INF
|-11.3%
|-35.6%
|-67%
|Midwich Group
|MIDW
|-11.1%
|-23.9%
|-28%
|SThree
|STEM
|-9.4%
|-17.0%
|-60%
|First Derivatives
|FDP
|-9.1%
|-18.2%
|-38%
|Countryside Properties
|CSP
|-8.8%
|-44.1%
|-61%
|BHP Group
|BHP
|-8.5%
|-12.9%
|-30%
|Workspace Group
|WKP
|-8.1%
|-35.1%
|-36%
|Pelatro
|PTRO
|-7.9%
|-
|-87%
|Redde Northgate
|REDD
|-7.8%
|-19.3%
|-29%
|Amino Technologies
|AMO
|-7.3%
|-8.4%
|-5%
|Costain Group
|COST
|-7.1%
|-31.7%
|-73%
|SimplyBiz Group
|SBIZ
|-7.1%
|-18.6%
|-13%
|Centrica
|CNA
|-6.9%
|14.0%
|-38%
|Capital & Regional
|CAL
|-6.3%
|-22.2%
|-67%
|NWF Group
|NWF
|-6.2%
|-6.2%
|13%
|Tyman
|TYMN
|-6.1%
|-6.5%
|-33%
|Kier Group
|KIE
|-6.0%
|-28.0%
|-62%
|Go-Ahead Group
|GOG
|-5.9%
|-29.4%
|-65%
|Greencore Group
|GNC
|-5.9%
|-22.1%
|-61%
|James Fisher & Sons
|FSJ
|-5.6%
|-13.0%
|-33%
|RDI REIT
|RDI
|-5.6%
|-3.1%
|-45%
|St Modwen Properties
|SMP
|-5.2%
|-33.9%
|-44%
|Abcam
|ABC
|-5.1%
|-18.3%
|-47%
|Inchcape
|INCH
|-5.0%
|-45.7%
|-70%
|Rl Est Cred
|RECI
|-5.0%
|761.8%
|2%
|Dixons Carphone
|DC
|-4.5%
|-14.7%
|-39%
|Vectura Group
|VEC
|-4.5%
|-3.2%
|16%
|BOKU
|BOKU
|-4.4%
|9.9%
|28%
|Target Healthcare REIT
|THRL
|-4.4%
|-4.4%
|16%
|Hastings Group Holdings
|HSTG
|-4.3%
|-3.9%
|-1%
|CVS Group
|CVSG
|-4.3%
|69.6%
|-18%
|Alliance Pharma
|APH
|-4.2%
|-4.9%
|-8%
|Stock Spirits Group
|STCK
|-4.1%
|-6.5%
|-2%
|Smith & Nephew
|SN
|-4.0%
|-19.9%
|-40%
|Just Eat Takeaway.com
|JET
|-3.9%
|12.0%
|-
|UDG Healthcare
|UDG
|-3.7%
|-11.5%
|-19%
|Petropavlovsk
|POG
|-3.3%
|-21.6%
|-
|Vistry Group
|VTY
|-3.3%
|-28.2%
|-40%
|SSE
|SSE
|-3.0%
|-12.5%
|-19%
|Pebble Group
|PEBB
|-3.0%
|-2.4%
|-
Source: FactSet, as at 2 September 2020
