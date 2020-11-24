MenuSearch

Join us now

Stock Screens 

Nine high-yield small-cap shares

Nine high-yield small-cap shares

By Algy Hall

  • The high-yield small-cap screen has underperformed for the first time in eight years with a negative 7 per cent total return compared with a positive 11 per cent from the market. 
  • The cumulative total return in the eight years since the screen's inception stands at 191 per cent compared with 90 per cent from the market.
  • Nine shares pass softened criteria this year.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Stock Screens

  1. Six Genuine Growth stocks

  2. Kick the dividend habit

  3. Welcome to value hell

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bagging a value stock hat-trick

  2. Company News 

    IG cuts UK roles amid global push

  3. Company News 

    AstraZeneca – positive results with a logistical advantage

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Four tech companies with high growth potential

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Smooth, mild quality shares remain attractive

    Alpha

More on Stock Screens

Stock Screens 

Six Genuine Growth stocks

It's been a storming 12 months for last year's genuine growth picks and six more shares make the grade this year

Six Genuine Growth stocks

Stock Screens 

Kick the dividend habit

Kick the dividend habit

Stock Screens 

Welcome to value hell

Welcome to value hell

Stock Screens 

24 red hot stocks

24 red hot stocks

Stock Screens 

Six Best of British shares

Six Best of British shares

More from Tips & Ideas

Ideas Farm 

New Update: Fund managers' favourite UK smaller companies

Find out which UK smaller companies top fund managers love

New Update: Fund managers' favourite UK smaller companies

Simon Thompson 

Bagging a value stock hat-trick

Our small-cap stockpicking expert explains why a student accommodation and build-to-rent developer is primed for an important chart break-out, highlights share price catalysts for a cash-rich gas explorer and developer trading on less than half book value, and more

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

AlphaScreens 

Smooth, mild quality shares remain attractive

Smooth, mild quality shares remain attractive
Alpha

Ideas Farm 

New Update: London's most shorted shares

New Update: London's most shorted shares

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Spoilt for choice even in lockdown

Spoilt for choice even in lockdown

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now