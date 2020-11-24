Nine high-yield small-cap shares

- The high-yield small-cap screen has underperformed for the first time in eight years with a negative 7 per cent total return compared with a positive 11 per cent from the market.
- The cumulative total return in the eight years since the screen's inception stands at 191 per cent compared with 90 per cent from the market.
- Nine shares pass softened criteria this year.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Bagging a value stock hat-trick
Our small-cap stockpicking expert explains why a student accommodation and build-to-rent developer is primed for an important chart break-out, highlights share price catalysts for a cash-rich gas explorer and developer trading on less than half book value, and more
Simon Thompson