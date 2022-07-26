/
Investment trusts poised should Asia rebound

Japan and India focussed trusts are cheap
July 26, 2022

 

  • Many Japanese focussed trusts especially are historically cheap
  • Niche themes dominate our top 25 investment trusts

The rules of our investment trust 10 stock portfolio, which we select from our value and momentum combined ranking screen, are that there should be no more than five niche trusts in total and no more than two trusts with the same niche.  This month, as our raw list of top 25 trusts shows, we had to leave several Japanese fund ideas on the cutting room floor. 

Along with the lingering effects of the pandemic, which affect most countries in the region, Japan has experienced a shocking drama with the murder of its former prime minister, Shinzo Abe. That tragedy isn’t material for financial markets but, more generally, there has been a sense of malaise. 

