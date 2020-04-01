Four companies offering value opportunities

Aim-traded BigBlu Broadband (BBB:70p), a provider of alternative superfast satellite, fixed wireless and 4G/5G broadband products in 13 countries and the largest satellite broadband company outside North America, has seen a surge in demand across the business as millions of workers in Europe and Australia – the company’s two target markets – are forced to work at home.

