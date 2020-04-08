MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Deep value buying opportunities

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

When I compiled my 2020 Bargain Shares Portfolio, I focused on companies with strong balance sheets, and made a conscious decision to take financing risk off the table. In fact, all bar one of the 10 small-caps I selected are cash-rich.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Mission reveals Covid-19 action plan

  2. Four companies offering value opportunities

  3. Covid-19: a new frontier for vaccine development

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Blue-chips surviving and thriving in the crash

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks subside, Aviva and others cut dividends & more

  3. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus-crisis: How to buy the bounce

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares build on gains, WH Smith, Cineworld & more

  5. Phil Oakley 

    How should an intelligent investor view today’s stock markets?

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Mission reveals Covid-19 action plan

The UK advertising and marketing specialist has taken sensible measures to combat the impact on its business of the global lockdown

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Four companies offering value opportunities

Who is trading on anomalous discounts to the value of their underlying assets?

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Covid-19: a new frontier for vaccine development

An Edinburgh technology investment company could be a major beneficiary of the urgent need to find a vaccine to control the spread of coronavirus

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Exploiting market mis-pricing

Simon Thompson highlights five investment opportunities to exploit amid the market turmoil

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Built for recovery

Two lowly rated companies operating in the construction sector offer investors an enticing investment opportunity

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Editor 

Suspension of disbelief

Investors should not let wishful thinking get in the way of rational decision-making

John Hughman

Comment 

Ocado’s trolley dash

The online grocer offers a long trade opportunity

Michael Taylor

Chris Dillow 

Misleading valuations

Valuations are misleading. Equities and whole markets can be cheap for very good reasons

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Mr Bearbull 

The new stress testing

As dividends collapse, here’s how to judge if a company can sustain its payout

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Economic Indicators 

An inflationary recovery?

The recovery from this recession might well raise inflation.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now