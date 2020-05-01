Market Outlook: FTSE 100 completes 400pt round trip this week

Stocks turned broadly weaker yesterday as investors reacted to some stinky data from Europe and the US. Overnight Asian data has also had the whiff of soft cheese that’s been left out too long. Stocks are softer once more, though most of Europe is on holiday so the focus is on London until New York opens. To find out what our wider team make of the potential ripple effect of the coronavirus crisis on banks and property and Phil Oakley's latest thoughts, listen in to our weekly Investment Hour podcast.

