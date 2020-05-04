Stock picking value open to future gains

UK and eastern European property fund manager and investor First Property has now completed the disposal of its stake in the CH8 Tower in Warsaw, Poland, realising net cash proceeds of £17m and generating an eye-catching internal rate of return (IRR) of 63 per cent since its acquisition in 2014. The company currently holds free cash of £25m, a healthy sum in relation to its market capitalisation of £40m. The plan is to enter co-investment partnerships with clients to leverage up £100m of combined equity firepower and target £300m of property acquisitions.

