The Trader 

Market Outlook: Fed's long haul, second wave worries, Ocado, BHP & more

Market Outlook: Fed's long haul, second wave worries, Ocado, BHP & more

By Neil Wilson

Time to dig in for the fight. Usually, at least for the last decade, a dovish Federal Reserve would help boost risk sentiment. But we are in different times and however accommodative monetary policy remains, the market needs a lot more, like a patient hooked on painkillers. Whilst the Fed last night committed to keeping rates at zero all the way through 2022, stocks (excluding the Covid-immune tech sector) are selling off.  

