Market Outlook: Markets fall, gold ETFs hit record highs, Lloyds, Shell & more

European markets slipped this morning as fears mounted on the continent over tightening coronavirus restrictions, while Volkswagen posted a €1.4bn first-half loss for 2020, pushing its shares down by 4 per cent. Germany’s Dax index fell 1.4 per cent, while the FTSE 100 edged down 0.7 per cent.
Economic Indicators
Next week's economics: 3-7 Aug
Next week's numbers will show that the world economy is recovering, but is still some way from pre-lockdown levels
Chris Dillow