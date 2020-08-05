Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

Equities in London are in demand in early trading with the FTSE100 up 0.8 per cent, leading a sea of green across all the main indices. Overnight, the gold price fulfilled the destiny that has been expected of it for the past couple of weeks by breaking through the $2,000 a troy ounce level, hitting a record intra-day high of $2,018 an ounce.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register