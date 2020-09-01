Market Outlook: FTSE lags as dollar continues to drop, Saga, AA & more

Back to school: the unruly mob are back. But that is enough about MPs going back to work - children start the autumn term this week and the furlough scheme starts to unwind with the government reducing its contribution to employees’ wages to 70 per cent in September. Furlough forever is simply not an option – zombie staff, zombie businesses. But it means unemployment is surely set to rise – and consumer confidence always follows. The chancellor is floating a tax raid – better to monetize the debt surely?

