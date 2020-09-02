MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European equities bounce, dollar fights back, Barratt Developments & more

Market Outlook: European equities bounce, dollar fights back, Barratt Developments & more

By Neil Wilson

What is the right multiple when the Fed is stoking inflation and says it will not withdraw accommodation? What price should stocks carry in a world of ZIRP and QE-4-ever? It’s very hard to say: the usual model for forming a judgment on how richly or poorly valued stocks should be – using interest rates and earnings – is becoming out of step with the reality of unlimited central bank support. How do you derive the right discount rate? We have always assumed that central banks will withdraw accommodation as the economy gets hot and inflation picks up. Or in other words, it’s always been there to take away the punch bowl whenever the party got a little rowdy. Indeed, often it was too quick to turn the music off just as people started to dance.  For our free guide to Modern Monetary Theory, click here

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: FTSE lags as dollar continues to drop, Saga, AA & more

  2. How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

  3. Market Outlook: All eyes on Powell, oil steady in face of Laura, WPP, Hays & more

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    14 High Quality Small-caps

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Bull market pointers

  3. The Big Theme 

    Finding overlooked fund outperformers

  4. Comment 

    London housing boom and bust may be amplified

  5. Shares 

    Lessons from history: Apple's compatibility conundrum

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: FTSE lags as dollar continues to drop, Saga, AA & more

Large and mid-cap shares in London are continuing to lag although small caps and Aim shares are in positive territory

Market Outlook: FTSE lags as dollar continues to drop, Saga, AA & more

The Trader 

How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

The Trader 

Market Outlook: All eyes on Powell, oil steady in face of Laura, WPP, Hays & more

Market Outlook: All eyes on Powell, oil steady in face of Laura, WPP, Hays & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: FTSE under pressure ahead of Powell speech tomorrow, Provident Financial & more

Market Outlook: FTSE under pressure ahead of Powell speech tomorrow, Provident Financial & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

More from Comment

Comment 

London housing boom and bust may be amplified

The capital's housing market faces challenges beyond those inflicted by the pandemic, which may make recovery even harder

Emma Powell

Simon Thompson 

Bull market pointers

Our small-cap stock picking expert continues to play by bull market rules and offers seven investment opportunities to consider.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: FTSE lags as dollar continues to drop, Saga, AA & more

Market Outlook: FTSE lags as dollar continues to drop, Saga, AA & more

Chris Dillow 

Regrets, I've had a few

Regret is an unavoidable fact of investing. The point is to learn from our regrets.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

Broadband brouhaha

Years of underinvestment in its network are catching up with BT

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now