MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Mixed start for European equities, dollar retreats, Boohoo, Shaftesbury & more

Market Outlook: Mixed start for European equities, dollar retreats, Boohoo, Shaftesbury & more

By Neil Wilson

A mixed start for European stock markets this morning with equities failing to struggling out of bed after yesterday’s session left indices in the red. The FTSE is really struggling to peel away from the 5,800 level, while the DAX either side of the flatline in early trade as investors try to make up their minds.  

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Waiting for DX to deliver again

  2. Market Outlook: Equity markets continue September slide, Cineworld, National Express & more

  3. Market Outlook: Broad rally for equities, Tesla fails to spark, precious metals under pressure

Most read today

  1. Commodities 

    Valued at £1bn with no revenue: Greatland Gold’s incredible rise

  2. Tips of the Week 

    Aviva, out of the ashes

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Simmering up for a strong second half, and beyond

  4. Fund Tips 

    Buy long-term growth at a discount via Allianz Technology Trust

  5. Tips of the Week 

    Buy into the Next step

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Waiting for DX to deliver again

The Trader explains how closely monitoring the shares in this logistics company has paid off handsomely and is likely to do so again

Waiting for DX to deliver again

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equity markets continue September slide, Cineworld, National Express & more

Market Outlook: Equity markets continue September slide, Cineworld, National Express & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Broad rally for equities, Tesla fails to spark, precious metals under pressure

Market Outlook: Broad rally for equities, Tesla fails to spark, precious metals under pressure

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks attempt rally after selloff, sterling down on Bailey remarks, Kingfisher enjoys DIY boom

Market Outlook: Stocks attempt rally after selloff, sterling down on Bailey remarks, Kingfisher enjoys DIY boom

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Bank shares hit on FinCEN files, travel stocks sunk by lockdown fears, HSBC, Rolls & more

Market Outlook: Bank shares hit on FinCEN files, travel stocks sunk by lockdown fears, HSBC, Rolls & more

More from Comment

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Forecasts for shares must reflect a tough reality

Despite some upgrades to profit forecasts, the weak economic outlook is bad for shares

Forecasts for shares must reflect a tough reality
Alpha

Chris Dillow 

Buying warning

Foreign investors have been big buyers of US shares recently. Historically, this has been a sign that the market is heading for a fall.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

Services disrupted

Weakened businesses may not survive second time around

Rosie Carr

Taking Stock 

California dreaming – a contrarian view on fossil fuels

The experience of the 'Sunshine State' highlights the difficulty of transitioning to clean energy on a grand scale

Mark Robinson

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 28 Sep - 2 Oct

The world economy is recovering, but it is far from fully healed, next week's numbers will show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now