Market Outlook: Mixed start for European equities, dollar retreats, Boohoo, Shaftesbury & more

A mixed start for European stock markets this morning with equities failing to struggling out of bed after yesterday’s session left indices in the red. The FTSE is really struggling to peel away from the 5,800 level, while the DAX either side of the flatline in early trade as investors try to make up their minds.

